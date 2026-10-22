Besiktas vs Crystal Palace: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+1 Yeremi Pino (Crystal Palace) receives a yellow card for a foul.

45+4 The first half of today's match has come to an end.

45+2 Goal! Wilfred Ndidi (Beşiktaş) received the ball inside the penalty area following a brilliant pass from Salih Uçan and fired a precise shot into the bottom right corner of the net. The score is 1:0.

45 3 minutes added to the regular time.

44 Leandro Trossard (Besiktas) sends the ball into the box, but it goes straight to goalkeeper Walter Benitez, who easily claims it.

43 Umit Akdag (Besiktas) tries a long-range shot, but he mis-hits it and it flies way over the crossbar. The ball goes out of play, and the Crystal Palace goalkeeper will restart with a goalkick.

42 Crystal Palace players are exchanging short passes to break through the opponent's defense and launch a swift counterattack.

39 Vincenzo Italiano is forced to make a substitution. Fabio Miretti cannot continue due to injury, and Salih Özcan (Beşiktaş) comes on to replace him.

37 Fabio Miretti (Besiktas) is gesturing in pain and asking for medical attention. It is not yet known how serious his injury is.

36 Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) commits a foul to win the ball back. Danny Makkelie had a clear view and blows his whistle. Free-kick given to Beşiktaş.

35 Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is penalized for a foul. Danny Makkelie had a clear view and blew his whistle.

34 Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) takes a corner kick.

34 Anan Khalaili (Crystal Palace) crosses into the box, but his attempt is blocked and cleared. The ball goes out of play and the linesman points to the corner flag. Corner kick to Crystal Palace.

33 Great defending. Dwight McNeil (Crystal Palace) tried to find Jean-Philippe Mateta inside the box, but the cross was blocked.

31 Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) found enough space inside the box following a corner to get a shot away. His header went towards the center of the goal, but the goalkeeper dealt with the danger.

31 Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) takes a corner kick.

30 Following a corner kick by Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), the ball deflected off a defender and was cleared away with a header. The ball went out of play, and Crystal Palace won another corner.

26 Besiktas is controlling the ball and the players are exchanging wonderful passes.

22 Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) makes a good run to the edge of the box and shoots, but his weak effort goes wide of the right post. Goal kick to Besiktas.

21 59:41 – latest possession stats.

19 Kartal Kaya Yılmaz (Beşiktaş) took the corner kick, but the defenders easily cleared the ball. The ball went out of play, and the Crystal Palace goalkeeper will take a goal kick.

18 Taylan Bulut (Beşiktaş) tries to move forward, but an opponent clears the ball. Beşiktaş will take a corner kick.

17 Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) was caught clearly offside after the pass and the linesman raised his flag.

16 Yeremi Pino delivers a precise free-kick onto the head of Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), who hits a powerful close-range header, but the ball goes over the crossbar. Unlucky! The ball goes out of play and Besiktas will restart with a goal kick.

16 Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace) looked like he was going to take the free-kick quickly, but decided to pass it to his teammates inside the box.

15 Wilfred Ndidi (Beşiktaş) is booked for a rough challenge. A yellow card was definitely warranted here.

13 Dwight McNeil (Crystal Palace) tried to pick out a teammate with a cross into the center, but an opponent's defender blocked the pass and cleared the danger.

11 Danny Makkelie blows the whistle. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) commits a foul for dangerous play.

10 Besiktas players are passing shortly to create a shooting opportunity.

8 Crystal Palace's goal has been disallowed for offside following a VAR review.

7 Wait! Referee Danny Makkelie has indicated he will review the Crystal Palace goal via VAR. They are likely checking for an offside at the start of the build-up.

6 Goal! Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) reacts quickest to a loose ball inside the box and fires it precisely into the bottom left corner, leaving the keeper with no chance. He makes it 0-1.

5 Umit Akdag (Besiktas) should have known that such an action goes against the rules. He was far too reckless in the challenge, leaving Danny Makkelie with no choice but to blow his whistle. Crystal Palace are awarded a free-kick.

4 Leandro Trossard (Besiktas) crosses into the penalty area, but no teammate gets it and the opposing defenders clear the danger.

4 Taylan Bulut (Beşiktaş) failed to deliver the ball into the penalty area, his attempt was blocked.

3 Besiktas is controlling the ball, stringing together passes and waiting for the right shooting opportunity.

1 Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a foul.

1 The game has just started.

00:03 The players are on the pitch, and Crystal Palace gets the match underway.

00:00 Today's match will be officiated by Danny Makkelie.

00:00 Before the match starts, you can check out the starting line-ups for today's clash.