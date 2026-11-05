Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Europa League: Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim. Kick-off: 5 November, 22:45 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Crystal Palace starting lineup: 1. Henderson D. (captain), 21. Ahanor H., 6. Canvot J., 18. Kamada D., 25. Khalaili A., 14. Mateta J., 3. Mitchell T., 10. Pino Y., 26. Richards C., 23. Timber Q., 20. Wharton A.

Crystal Palace substitutes: 81. Benetton L., 44. Benitez W., 65. Kalembo N., 22. Larsen J., 11. McNeil D., 30. Mingueza O., 9. Nketiah E., 24. Osorio D., 43. Williams S.

Crystal Palace head coach: Sage P.

Hoffenheim starting lineup: 1. Baumann O. (captain), 29. Abraha N., 11. Asllani F., 7. Avdullahu L., 18. Burger W., 5. Kabak O., 27. Kramaric A., 19. Lemperle T., 28. Machida K., 22. Prass A., 39. Rots M.

Hoffenheim substitutes: 13. Bernardo, 14. Daghim A., 4. Dulic S., 46. Fields J., 47. Lassig V., 32. Lenz C., 36. Petersson L., 37. Philipp L., 45. Poller T., 49. Wagenbach L.

Hoffenheim head coach: Ilzer C.

Live report0-1 LIVE
45
1 minute of stoppage time added.
45
Mats Rots (Hoffenheim) takes the corner kick.
44
Wout Brama (Hoffenheim) quickly pounced on the rebound and fired a powerful shot into the bottom left corner. The keeper made a brilliant save to deny him. Hoffenheim win a corner and are sending many players into the box.
42
Anan Khalaili's short pass put Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) through on goal inside the box, but his shot went well wide of the right post.
41
Oliver Baumann catches the corner kick taken by Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).
40
Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) takes the corner, but a defender gets there first to clear the danger. The referee and his assistant point to the corner flag. Crystal Palace will have another chance to create a threat.
39
The rebound fell to Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), who immediately fired a powerful long-range shot. However, a defender bravely blocked the path of the ball. It went out for a Crystal Palace corner.
38
Tim Lemperle (Hoffenheim) tries to push forward, but the opposing defender clears the ball.
36
Anan Khalaili (Crystal Palace) missed a great chance! He found space near the box and headed the ball, but it lacked both power and accuracy. The ball went well wide of the right post!
34
Match: Crystal Palace – Hoffenheim. Score: 0-1. Commentary: Total shots – 4:7. 2:3 is the current tally for shots on target.
34
Anan Khalaili (Crystal Palace) delivered a great cross into the box, but a defender intercepted the ball and cleared the danger easily.
32🟨
Jadey Kanwoth (Crystal Palace) committed a foul and the referee rightly showed him a yellow card.
31
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) received a precise pass and had enough time to fire a dangerous shot towards the left post. Oliver Baumann read his intention and made a brilliant save to deny him.
30
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) rose above the defenders and headed towards the left post, but Oliver Baumann was ready and made a save to clear the danger.
28
Chance! Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) shoots from inside the box after a great pass from Yeremy Pino, but the ball goes just wide of the right post.
25🟨
Wout Brama (Hoffenheim) tested referee Horatiu Fesnic's patience and was booked for an earlier late challenge.
25
Nathnael Abraha (Hoffenheim) received the ball in the box and fired a dangerous shot, but it's too early to celebrate as a defender blocked it. Hard to say if the keeper would have saved it.
24
Mats Rots (Hoffenheim) takes the corner, but fails to find any of his teammates.
23
Andrej Kramarić (Hoffenheim) received a great pass inside the box and struck it first-time. The keeper saved his shot towards the left post. The ball went out of play. A corner kick opportunity for Hoffenheim.
22
Alexander Prass (Hoffenheim) crosses into the box, but a defender clears the danger.
22
Not according to plan! Fisnik Asllani (Hoffenheim) tried his luck from outside the box, but his low shot to the bottom right corner was too weak and Dean Henderson gathered it easily.
21
The linesman flagged for offside against Natanel Abraham (Hoffenheim) and the referee confirmed the decision.
19
What a chance! Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim) received a brilliant cross but squandered a huge opportunity. He headed the ball powerfully from the center of the box, but it went well wide of the right post!
19
Nathnael Abraha (Hoffenheim) tried to find Andrej Kramaric, but the pass was too strong and the chance was wasted.
18
Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace) tried to find Daichi Kamada with a clever pass from the corner of the box, but the defenders stayed alert and cleared the ball.
17
Horatiu Fesnic blows the whistle as Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace) commits a foul while challenging for the ball in attack.
16
63:37 – current ball possession ratio.
15
Hoffenheim are in control of the ball, passing it around as they wait for an opening to shoot.
12
The ball fell to Fisnik Asllani (Hoffenheim) on the edge of the box. He struck it towards goal, but it went just wide of the left post.
11
Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace) made his run too early and the linesman flagged for offside.
10
Another attempt by Crystal Palace to play the ball behind the defense was intercepted by Yeremy Pino, but the defenders cleared the ball to safety.
70-1
Goal! Tim Lemperle received the ball in space after a lightning-fast counterattack. He looked up and squared it to Alexander Prass (Hoffenheim), who coolly slotted past the keeper from mid-range. Score 0:1.
6
Leon Avdullahu (Hoffenheim) committed a foul. At least, that's what referee Horatiu Fesnic is signaling.
6🟨
This yellow card is well deserved. Ozan Kabak's (Hoffenheim) challenge was quite rough, and Horatiu Fesnic did not hesitate to show him the yellow card.
5
Wouter Burger (Hoffenheim) sends a high cross into the box. Unfortunately, the opposing defenders easily cleared the ball.
4
Goal! Daichi Kamada's (Crystal Palace) goal is disallowed due to offside.
3
Onest Ahanor's (Crystal Palace) pass failed to reach Jean-Philippe Mateta as a defender read the play well to intercept. Had the pass been earlier, Mateta could have been through on goal.
2
Horatiu Fesnic blows the whistle and calls a foul after Wout Brama (Hoffenheim) brings down his opponent.
1
Let's begin, today's match has just started.
22:46
Finally, the players have taken the field! Hoffenheim will kick off.
22:45
The match is delayed due to a minute of silence.
22:45
Today's match will be officiated by Horatiu Fesnic.
22:45
You can check the team lineups in the match details before the game starts.
22:45
Hello and welcome to our live text commentary! We will provide you with instant updates on everything happening in the match. Starting lineups will be announced very soon.
Crystal PalaceHoffenheimEuropa League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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