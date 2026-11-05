Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

All 22 Important only 0

39 Play is stopped as Igor Paixão (Marseille) is shown a yellow card.

37 Nayef Aguerd (Marseille) reached the ball from a corner, but his header was blocked.

36 Marseille did well to win a corner.

34 Ibrahim Maza (Bayer Leverkusen) had a great chance from distance. His powerful low shot was aimed at the center of the goal, but Jeffrey de Lange stayed alert and made a brilliant save!

32 A brilliant cross into the box by Ibrahim Maza (Bayer Leverkusen) was blocked by the opposing defenders.

28 Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen) picked up the ball from a corner, but fired it well over the crossbar.

27 Now Bayer Leverkusen will take the corner kick.

27 Ibrahim Maza (Bayer Leverkusen) tried to pass from outside the box, but the opposing defenders acted quickly to clear the danger.

26 0:1 – the total number of shots taken by both teams.

22 Miguel Gutiérrez (Bayer Leverkusen) sent a cross into the box from the flank, but he couldn't connect properly and the well-organized defense cleared the ball.

17 Geoffrey Kondogbia (Marseille) committed a foul, and the referee blew the whistle.

12 Amine Gouiri (Marseille) pulled an opponent's shirt and Orel Grinfeld blew the whistle for a foul.

9 Orel Grinfeld blows the whistle for a foul after Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen) challenged too aggressively.

7 Amine Gouiri (Marseille) received a precise pass inside the box, controlled it, and fired a powerful shot towards the center of the goal. Mark Flekken made a brilliant save to deny him!

6 Miguel Gutiérrez (Bayer Leverkusen) is shown a yellow card for a rough tackle.

5 Jeffrey de Lange showed great anticipation, beating Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen) to a ball played from outside the box to clear the danger.

1 The first half has just begun.

01:06 The players are on the pitch and the match is about to start. Marseille will kick off.

01:06 The match is delayed due to a minute of silence.

01:06 Let us introduce the referee for today's match, Orel Grinfeld.

01:06 Before the match starts, you can check out the starting lineups for today's encounter.