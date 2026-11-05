Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Europa League: Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille. Kick-off: 6 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Bayer Leverkusen starting lineup: 1. Flekken M., 8. Andrich R., 24. Garcia A., 3. Gutierrez M., 7. Hofmann J., 30. Maza I., 2. Medina F., 4. Quansah J., 14. Schick P., 12. Tapsoba E. (captain), 17. Vazquez L.
Bayer Leverkusen substitutes: 5. Bade L., 28. Blaswich J., 42. Culbreath M., 6. Fernandez E., 43. Hawighorst B., 36. Lomb N., 9. Moreira A., 10. Tillman M.
Bayer Leverkusen head coach: Martinez C.
Marseille starting lineup: 12. De Lange J., 8. Abdelli H., 21. Aguerd N., 74. Bezahaf K., 4. Egan-Riley C., 25. Garcia U., 9. Gouiri A., 23. Hojbjerg P., 19. Kondogbia G., 14. Paixao I., 22. Weah T. (captain).
Marseille substitutes: 48. Abdallah K., 7. Gomes A., 41. Gomis I., 42. Kamissoko N., 46. Koum A., 11. Maupay N., 18. Meite B., 43. Mmadi T., 6. Nnadi T., 44. Valero A., 92. Vermot T.
Marseille head coach: Genesio B.
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