Frosinone vs Sassuolo: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Serie A: Frosinone vs Sassuolo. Kick-off: 16 October, 23:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Frosinone starting lineup: 22. Palmisani L., 79. Bracaglia G., 14. Calo G., 2. Cittadini G., 7. Ghedjemis F., 17. Kvernadze G., 73. Masini P., 30. Monterisi I., 20. Oyono A., 9. Raimondo A., 10. Schmid R.
Frosinone substitutes: 25. Akpoguma K., 5. Amey W., 11. Birligea D., 89. Bobcek T., 3. Calvani G., 16. Cichella M., 91. Desplanches S., 34. El Azzouzi A., 74. Fayed O., 40. Fini S., 70. Hasa L., 12. Pisseri M., 90. Tchato E., 71. Terzic A., 24. Zerbin A.
Frosinone head coach: Alvini M.
Sassuolo starting lineup: 49. Muric A., 50. Bakola D., 10. Berardi D., 15. Caleta-Car D., 3. Doig J., 94. Esposito Se., 45. Lauriente A., 18. Matic N., 26. Odenthal C., 42. Thorstvedt K., 20. Van der Brempt I.
Sassuolo head coach: Aquilani A.
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