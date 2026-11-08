“Roma” routs “Sassuolo” and joins the title race

·54·Sport
“Roma” routs “Sassuolo” and joins the title race

In the 11th round of the Italian Serie A, Rome's «Roma» club hosted «Sassuolo» at their home ground, the «Stadio Olimpiko». The match took place under the hosts' complete dominance and ended in a major and convincing 3:0 victory.

Gian Piero Gasperini's wards left almost no chances for the opponent, securing crucial 3 points and further strengthening their position at the top of the standings.

Two quick goals and Mora's exclamation mark: Match chronology

The Romans practically decided the fate of the match by the middle of the first half:

  • Ermoso opens the scoring: In the 27th minute of the match, active attacks yielded results, and Mario Ermoso hit the net with an accurate shot — 1:0;

  • Opponent's gross mistake: Just 3 minutes later, in the 30th minute, «Sassuolo» defender Sebastian Walukiewicz scored an own goal, increasing the score difference to two — 2:0;

  • Mora's final blow: The hosts, not slowing down their attacking intensity in the second half, established the final score thanks to a goal scored by Mora in the 58th minute — 3:0.

Standings: «Roma» rises to 2nd place

This resounding victory clearly demonstrated the Romans' ambitions in the competition:

  • 27 points and chasing the leaders: After the successful match, «Roma» brought its number of points to 27, rising to 2nd place in the Serie A standings;

  • «Sassuolo» in the danger zone: The defeated guests, with only 8 points after 11 rounds, remain in the lower part of the table in 16th place.

RomaSassuoloItalian Serie AMario Ermoso
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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