Le Mans vs Toulouse: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·41·Sport
Le Mans vs Toulouse: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Ligue 1: Le Mans vs Toulouse. Kick-off: 16 October, 23:45 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Le Mans starting lineup: 98. Kocik N., 29. Bretelle L., 18. Buades L., 25. Gueye D., 76. Larouci Y., 14. Mafouta L., 19. Sidibe D., 23. Traore D., 10. Vercruysse J., 5. Voyer H., 17. Yohou S. (captain).

Le Mans head coach: Videira P.

Toulouse starting lineup: 16. Restes G., 23. Casseres C., 15. Donnum A., 8. Jorgensen T., 3. McKenzie M., 22. Messali R., 2. Nicolaisen R. (captain), 13. Russell-Rowe J., 14. Sigur N., 12. Tape C., 20. Tengstedt C.

Toulouse substitutes: 18. Amougou M., 1. Collin T., 94. Diallo I., 9. Hidalgo S., 5. Koumbassa S., 19. Odogu D., 31. Schmidt N., 7. Vignolo J., 6. Vossah A.

Toulouse head coach: Askou J.

Live report0-2 LIVE
590-2
Goal! Aron Donnum (Toulouse) opens the scoring!
53
Lukas Buades (Le Mans) commits a foul, and Aurélien Petit blows his whistle to call the infringement.
52
Toulouse failed to make the most of the corner kick, and the defenders cleared the ball away.
50
Casper Tengstedt (Toulouse) gets the ball inside the box and immediately fires on the first touch. He fails to keep his shot down and sends it over the crossbar.
49🟨
Jaysen Russell-Rowe (Toulouse) commits a foul and is cautioned. Aurélien Petit shows a yellow card.
460-1
Goal - 0:1! Aron Dønnum passes to Jayden Danns (Toulouse), who strikes from close range into the bottom left corner, leaving the keeper helpless.
46
The second half has started.
45
Jayden Russell-Rowe (Toulouse) reaches the ball inside the box and unleashes a powerful shot towards the right side of the goal. It was a brilliant effort, but Nikola Čavlina (or Kosic) makes an even better save, tipping it past the post out of play.
45+2
First half ends.
45
1 minute added to the match.
42
Daouda Traoré (Le Mans) openly held back his opponent to prevent him from gaining possession, and the referee immediately stopped play.
39
Daouda Traoré (Le Mans) blatantly holds back his opponent to prevent him from gaining possession, and the referee immediately stops play.
36
Aurélien Petit has a clear view of the situation and blows the whistle for a foul by Mark McKenzie (Toulouse).
32
Casper Tengstedt (Toulouse) is caught offside. He could have broken into open space behind the defense, but started his run too early.
31
Crist Makosso (Toulouse) headed the ball after a free-kick, outjumping the defenders, but his close-range shot went just wide of the left post.
27
Daouda Traoré (Le Mans) unleashes a powerful shot from outside the box, but the ball goes just wide of the right post.
24
Louis Mafouta (Le Mans) commits a foul in a challenge for the ball.
22
Lucas Buades (Le Mans) commits a foul, and Aurélien Petit immediately awards a free kick.
19
Samuel Yoh (Le Mans) shoots from outside the box, but the ball goes straight into Guillaume Restes' hands.
15
Casper Tengstedt (Toulouse) found enough space inside the box to reach the cross, but his brilliant header went just over the crossbar!
13
Jean Vercruysse (Le Mans) connects with a first-time shot. His brilliant effort goes just inches wide of the right post.
12
Louis Mafouta (Le Mans) met the cross in the box and headed it dangerously, but the ball went just wide of the left post!
7
Casper Tengstedt (Toulouse) started his run too early and the assistant referee raised his flag for offside.
7
Toulouse took a corner kick, but thanks to solid defending, the chance was squandered.
6
Nikola Čavlina pulled off a brilliant save to deny Casper Tengstedt (Toulouse).
3
Cristian Cásseres (Toulouse) misses the free kick, sending the ball well wide of the target.
1
The referee blows the whistle and the match is underway.
23:46
Toulouse gets the match underway.
23:45
Today's match referee will be Aurélien Petit.
23:45
We now have the starting lineups. You can find them in the match details.
23:45
Hello and welcome to our live text commentary! We will keep you updated on all the action as it happens. The starting line-ups will be announced very soon.
Le MansToulouseLigue 1
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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