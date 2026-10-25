Auxerre vs Le Mans: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

76 Christ Makosso (Auxerre) meets the corner kick, but his close-range header sails high over the bar and past the left post.

76 Romain Faivre (Auxerre) carried the ball towards the corner flag and crossed it into the penalty area.

73 Willian Still decides to freshen things up, Rayan Mandengue (Auxerre) comes on for Lamine Sy.

71 Auxerre - Le Mans. Score: 1-1. Le Mans failed to make the most of the corner kick as the opponent's defense acted alertly and cleared the danger.

71 Louis Mafouta (Le Mans) reached the cross into the penalty area, but his header went wide of the right post.

69 Kévin Danois (Auxerre) receives a yellow card.

69 And now we can look at the statistics, specifically, total shots – 6:5.

66 The corner was taken, but Auxerre failed to capitalize, the defender cleared the ball.

66 Cameron Archer (Auxerre) bursts into the box, but his shot is blocked.

64 The assistant referee raises his flag. Jean Vercruysse (Le Mans) is caught offside.

63 Patrick Vieira decided to substitute Habib Diallo, and Dame Gueye (Le Mans) came on in his place.

63 That’s game over for Alexandre Lauré. He gave it everything today. He’s replaced by youngster Jean Vercruysse (Le Mans).

62 Following the set-piece taken by Auxerre, one of the defenders easily cleared the ball.

62 Noa Boisse (Le Mans) seemed to handle the ball in the box, but the referee wasn't in the best position. Let's see what he decides.

56 Lamine Sy (Auxerre) pushes forward and fires a powerful shot at goal. Unfortunately, his shot was off target and the ball hit the right post!

56 Cameron Archer (Auxerre) was first to the rebound inside the six-yard box and headed it into the top of the net to make it 1-1.

56 Auxerre failed to create a dangerous situation from the corner, the opposing goalkeeper caught the ball in the air.

53 Referee Willy Delajod pointed to the center after a VAR review, signaling the goal stands. Lucas Buades (Le Mans) is beside himself with joy.

53 Patrick Videira is forced to make a substitution. Djibril Sidibé (Le Mans) cannot continue due to injury. Noah Boissé comes on to replace him.

49 Le Mans players are celebrating the goal, but the referee immediately called for a VAR review. Let's see what happens. A crucial moment in the game.

48 It's in the back of the net! Lucas Bretelle swung a free-kick into the box, where Lucas Buades (Le Mans) got away with his marker and headed it into the bottom right corner. He makes it 0-1.

46 The break is over and the second half is about to begin.

45+1 Willy Delajod blows the whistle to end the first half.

44 Willian Still is in disbelief as referee Willy Delajod shows him a yellow card. What was that for?

41 Louis Mafouta (Le Mans) took a very dangerous long-range free-kick, but his shot went just past the right post and a goal kick will follow.

38 Clément Akpa (Auxerre) received a brilliant pass and wasted a golden opportunity, his shot from inside the box sailing over the crossbar.

38 Samuel You (Le Mans) tried to reach the ball, but also caught his opponent's legs. Willy Delajod blew his whistle and called a foul.

34 Long passes, short passes, and one-two touch combinations. Auxerre is displaying brilliant teamwork through ball control and precise passing. Opponents are currently struggling to win the ball back.

31 Thanks to a brilliant block by the defender, Auxerre's corner kick came to nothing.

30 Nadjirou Ahamada (Auxerre) made a solo run, but the opposing defender stopped him, preventing a dangerous situation. The ball went out of play. Auxerre will take a corner kick.

26 Lukas Buades (Le Mans) fouls an opponent and receives a yellow card from the referee, but he is clearly unhappy with the decision.

26 Match: Auxerre - Le Mans. Score: 0-0. Commentary: Possession stats – 62:38.

24 Match: Auxerre - Le Mans. Score: 0-0. Commentary: Possession – 62:38.

21 Willy Delajod shows a yellow card to Alexandre Lauray (Le Mans) for a foul.

20 Match: Auxerre - Le Mans. Score: 0-0. Commentary: Lucas Buadès (Le Mans) is caught offside!

18 Nathanaël Mbuku (Auxerre) strikes the rebound from outside the box, but his shot is off target and goes over the crossbar.

17 Referee Willy Delajod spotted the foul by Djibril Sidibé (Le Mans) and blew his whistle without hesitation.

13 Following the free-kick, Romain Faivre (Auxerre) crossed into the box, but a defender intervened to clear the danger.

12 Auxerre - Le Mans. Score: 0-0. Habib Diallo (Le Mans) was caught offside and the linesman raised his flag.

10 Louis Mafouta (Le Mans) outjumped the defenders to meet a precise cross with a header towards the right post. But Paul Nardi saved it with a brilliant stop!

9 Djibril Sidibé (Le Mans) found space to meet a brilliant free-kick delivery and tried a header from close range. His shot lacked accuracy and went past the left post.

7 Auxerre - Le Mans. Score: 0-0. Le Mans is in full control right now, stringing together combinations with one-two touches. Great chemistry between the players.

3 Auxerre are playing great one-two touch short-passing team football, waiting for the right moment to break through the opponent's defense and strike on a quick counter.

1 The first half of this match is about to begin.

21:16 Auxerre gets the match underway.

21:16 Willy Delajod has been appointed as the main referee for today's match, and he will do his utmost to officiate fairly and avoid mistakes.

21:16 In the match details, you can check out the team line-ups before the game starts.