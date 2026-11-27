Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has expressed a firm stance regarding the quality and internal discipline of the team's main stars — Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Junior.

"We focus on team achievements, not individual goals"

While acknowledging that the three attacking players are on the same level, the Portuguese specialist openly stated his attitude toward any player who might be unhappy about being benched:

"Mbappe, Bellingham, and Vinicius are on the same level. But if one of them is left on the bench at some point and is unhappy about it, that is solely their problem. We focus on team achievements, not individual goals," reports Madrid Xtra, quoting Jose Mourinho.

Current situation in La Liga and Real Madrid's next match

After 13 rounds of the Spanish championship, the Madrid side continues to chase the league leaders:

Indicators Details League position 2nd place (33 points after 13 rounds) Gap from the leader Trailing Barcelona by 3 points Next opponent and round La Liga 14th round match against Alaves (at home) Match kickoff time Night between November 28 and 29, at 01:00 Tashkent time

Do you think Jose Mourinho's strict approach toward star players will strengthen the atmosphere in the Real Madrid dressing room or lead to internal conflict?

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