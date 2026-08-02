Endrick Could Leave Real Madrid

·3·Sport
Endrick Could Leave Real Madrid

Real Madrid's signing of Carlos Espí from Levante to bolster their attack has cast doubt on the future of talented Brazilian forward Endrick. According to Fichajes, the young player is seriously considering a temporary departure and a loan move during the current transfer window, Goal.com reports. reports .

Recall that Endrick returned to his team in the summer with high hopes following a successful loan spell at Lyon in France. His main goal was to secure a spot in the starting lineup under head coach José Mourinho and compete with star forward Kylian Mbappé. However, the club management's active moves in the transfer market changed the situation dramatically.

Carlos Espí's Transfer and New Competition

Real Madrid secured the transfer of Carlos Espí by triggering Levante's €25 million release clause. The 194 cm tall striker, who scored 13 goals in 27 La Liga matches last season, signed a long-term contract with the club until 2031.

Carlos Espí's physical attributes and height are expected to fit well into Mourinho's tactical scheme. This came as a major blow to young Endrick, who had planned to play alongside Mbappé or act as the primary backup.

Success in Lyon and an Uncertain Future

During his loan spell at Lyon in the second half of last season, Endrick scored 8 goals and provided as many assists in 21 appearances. His record of one goal involvement every 102 minutes should have convinced the Madrid head coach, but the club management did not immediately deem the forward ready for the starting XI.

Currently, Endrick and his representatives are holding talks with club management to clarify the situation. As Los Blancos, who finished last season empty-handed, continue to overhaul their squad, the Brazilian player's ultimate fate is expected to be decided in the coming days.

EndrickReal MadridCarlos EspíJosé MourinhoLa Liga
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