Real Madrid management gives high praise to Jose Mourinho's work

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Real Madrid management gives high praise to Jose Mourinho's work

The management of Madrid's Real Madrid is extremely pleased with the work being done by head coach Jose Mourinho, who took charge of the team in the summer. An atmosphere of complete mutual understanding and absolute trust has been established between the Spanish giant and the experienced Portuguese specialist.

The officials of the "Royal Club" perceive Mourinho as the team's true "voice" and leading willpower on the pitch.

Why does the management completely trust Mourinho?

The management of the Madrid club particularly appreciates a number of important aspects of the Portuguese coach's work:

  • Strong character and leadership: The specialist's unique determination and principled approach serve to restore the club's spirit;

  • Bridge between the club and players: Mourinho conveys the high demands and goals set by the management to the players in a very precise, impactful, and understandable way;

  • Internal discipline and trust: The alignment of the positions of the coach and the management within the team ensures stability in the atmosphere.

Start under Mourinho and current indicators

With the coach who moved to Madrid last summer, the team continues to compete in all tournaments:

  • Situation in La Liga: Real Madrid currently occupies 4th place in the Spanish championship standings and is pursuing the leaders;

  • 100% record in the Champions League: In Europe's most prestigious tournament, the "royal club" achieved two consecutive confident victories in the opening rounds, starting the group stage successfully.

These confident statements from the Madrid club are expected to reduce the pressure around Mourinho and further increase the team's potential in the fight for major trophies.

Jose MourinhoReal MadridChampions LeagueLa Liga
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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