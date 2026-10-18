Sensation statement: What did Umar Kremlev say about the $1 million prize?

International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev arrived in Tashkent on an official visit and announced the organization's grand future strategic plans. In his speech, he strongly criticized the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) attitude toward athletes and its financial distribution policy.

Kremlev emphasized that the IBA's main task is to create a perfect global ecosystem that provides boxers and coaches with full employment, high income, and a stable life.

«The Olympic Games will die in 5–10 years»: Reasons for criticism

The head of the IBA specifically pointed out that the organizers of the Olympic Games do not value athletes financially enough:

Revenues are not given to athletes: «If the IOC does not give the billions it earns to athletes and coaches, the Olympics will gradually disappear and cease to exist within 5–10 years;

Iron medal and devalued years: Athletes dedicate half their lives to training, but winning the Olympics they are limited to a regular metal medal that is not even pure gold. If their states do not support them, they are left with nothing;

Interest is fading in Europe: Today, the Olympics receive great attention only in Central Asia, while interest in it has sharply declined in Europe. The Olympics should unite people, and the awards should be at least $1 million, not half-measures of $10,000», — Kremlev said.

Complete boxing ecosystem: From clothing brand to large prizes

Umar Kremlev touched upon the new projects implemented by the IBA and announced the reforms being carried out in the field:

Jobs and prosperity: Boxing should not just be a temporary hobby, but turn into a prestigious profession that fully supports the athlete's and coach's family;

Personal brand and infrastructure: A new sportswear brand is being launched within the IBA, and necessary conditions are being created for boxers to work exclusively for results, completely free from training and daily life problems;

Million-dollar funds in world championships: The IBA has already established a system of huge fees for champions in world championships, and Olympic medalists get direct qualification passes to IBA world championships.

Kremlev's outspoken statement in Tashkent once again brought the need for financial reforms in the international amateur sports system to the global agenda.