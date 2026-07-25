Barcelona started the new season with a 4-1 victory

·223·Sport
Barcelona started the new season with a 4-1 victory

Barcelona played their first friendly match in preparation for the new season. Hansi Flick's side defeated CE Europa 4-1 in a match held behind closed doors.

For the Catalans, this game was an opportunity to assess the players' physical condition and test tactical plans ahead of the new campaign.

The first friendly match took place behind closed doors

The match was held on July 24 as part of Barcelona's summer training camp. The Catalans' opponent was CE Europa, a club based in the city of Barcelona.

The match against the team playing in Spain's third division was held behind closed doors for fans and the media.

Therefore, the lineups, goalscorers, and detailed match statistics have not been disclosed yet.

Flick's players scored four goals

Barcelona found the opponent's net four times in the friendly match and secured a resounding 4-1 victory.

Although in friendlies the players' level of preparation is more important than the final result, scoring four goals in the first match is a positive sign for the team's attack.

Such games allow Flick to:

  • evaluate candidates for the starting lineup;

  • test young players;

  • check tactical changes;

  • monitor the team's physical fitness.

The first official opponent of the new season is Elche

The Catalans will play their first official match of the new season on August 23.

Barcelona will face Elche in this fixture. Until then, the team is expected to play a few more friendlies to shape the optimal squad for the official season.

Match

Information

Friendly match

Barcelona vs CE Europa

Score

4:1

Date

July 24

First official game

August 23, against Elche

New trials begin for Barcelona

The victory over CE Europa was the first step in the team's preparation process. Now Hansi Flick faces the task of properly assessing the players' condition and determining the starting lineup before the season starts.

What do you think results Barcelona will achieve in the new season? Leave your opinion in the comments.

BarcelonaHansi FlickCE EuropaElcheSpain
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