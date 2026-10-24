Rayo Vallecano vs Elche: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+8 Мигель Сесма ҳуштак чалиб, биринчи бўлимни якунлади.

45+5 Эльче футболчилари чиройли паслар билан тўпни бир-бирига оширишмоқда ва ҳужум бошлаш учун қулай имконият кутишмоқда, аммо мана хато ва тўп йўқотилди.

45+3 Тўп ўйин майдонидан ташқарига чиқиб кетди. Элче учун бурчак зарбасидан гол уриш имконияти юзага келди.

45 Ўйинга 6 дақиқа қўшиб берилди.

43 Райо Вальекано футболчилари бир-бирларига қисқа паслар билан тўпни узатишмоқда.

39 Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano) missed the penalty, hitting the crossbar! The ball went out of play and a goal kick was awarded to Elche.

37 Handball! Elche player touched the ball with his hand. Penalty awarded to Rayo Vallecano! A great chance to score.

36 Goal! Fer Niño runs up, stutters, waits for Emil Audero to move, and slots the penalty into the bottom left corner.

35 Fer Niño (Elche) is about to take the penalty!

35 Пате Сисс (Райо Вальекано) қўполлиги учун сариқ карточка олди.

35 Elche players are ecstatic as the referee awards a penalty after a VAR review!

34 Referee Miguel Sesma made the VAR signal and headed to the monitor to check for a penalty in favor of Elche. Let's see what happens!

34 Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano) clumsily lunged at his opponent's leg and was lucky to escape punishment. Miguel Sesma blew the whistle for a foul, but kept his cards in his pocket this time.

30 Мигель Сесма Федерико Редондо Соларига (Эльче) қўпол ўйини учун сариқ карточка кўрсатди.

30 A foul by Gonzalo Villar (Elche) deserves a card, and Miguel Sesma rightly shows a yellow.

30 Fer Niño (Elche) received the ball inside the penalty area and took a shot. The ball hit the right post and rebounded.

28 Elche is building up play with precise and beautiful passes to create new attacking opportunities.

27 The ball crossed by Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano) was caught by Matías Dituro and the attack was stopped.

26 Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano) pulled an opponent's shirt, and Miguel Sesma blew the whistle for a foul.

23 Goal! Federico Redondo Solari (Elche) scores from the penalty spot with a brilliant shot into the bottom left corner, leaving goalkeeper Emil Audero with no chance!

23 Federico Redondo Solari (Elche) is walking up to the penalty spot, he will take the kick.

22 The referee spotted a foul by Florian Lejeune (Rayo Vallecano) on Miguel Sesma and blew his whistle without hesitation. Elche have been awarded a penalty!

18 Lucas Cepeda (Elche) strikes from outside the box towards the bottom right corner, but Emil Audero makes a brilliant save to deny him.

17 Sergio Camello (Rayo Vallecano) takes a dangerous shot at goal. He received an accurate pass inside the penalty area, had a great chance and fired, but the ball posed no threat to the goalkeeper and went over the crossbar. The ball went out of play and Elche will restart with a goal kick.

15 Sergio Camello (Rayo Vallecano) received a long pass, but Matías Dituro reacted brilliantly to claim the ball.

14 Elche players are controlling the ball and passing it short to each other. They are waiting for gaps to appear in the defense.

11 Muhajid Sadiq (Rayo Vallecano) headed it from very close range towards the bottom right corner, but Matias Dituro pulled off a brilliant save to deny him.

10 Miguel Sesma shows a yellow card to Javi Mortejo (Elche) for a rough foul.

10 Elche are happy to keep possession, waiting for gaps in the defense. However, an opponent stepped in and cleared the ball.

9 Rayo Vallecano will try to make the most of a dangerous free kick near the sideline.

6 Germán Valera (Elche) tried to dribble past an opponent, but the ball was taken away.

4 Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano) tries to advance, but an opponent clears the ball.

3 Elche are playing fantastic team football, controlling possession with neat short passes. They need to be patient if they want to find a gap in the defence and score.

1 Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano) needs medical attention, so the referee has stopped the match and called the medics onto the pitch.

1 The match has started. The first half is underway.

17:02 Rayo Vallecano gets the game underway.

17:00 Today's match will be officiated by Miguel Sesma.

17:00 The starting line-ups of both teams are now known, and you can review them.