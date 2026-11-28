La Liga: Elche vs Atl. Madrid. Kick-off: 28 November, 22:30 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Elche starting lineup: 1. Dituro M., 2. Buba Sangare, 21. Cepeda L., 23. Chust V., 47. Morcillo J., 16. Neto M., 14. Nino F., 5. Redondo Solari F., 3. Revivo R., 11. Valera G., 12. Villar G.

Elche head coach: Anselmi M.