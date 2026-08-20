Return to Catalonia: Barcelona Sign João Cancelo to a Three-Year Contract

·14·Sport
Return to Catalonia: Barcelona Sign João Cancelo to a Three-Year Contract

Barcelona have completed a major deal in the summer transfer window. The Catalan club’s press service announced that they had signed experienced Portuguese full-back João Cancelo on a permanent three-year contract. How did the 32-year-old defender’s return come about after previously playing for the team on loan?

Termination of the Contract with Al-Hilal and Free-Agent Status

Cancelo’s return to Catalonia became possible after his contract with Saudi Arabia’sAl-Hilal was terminated by mutual consent. After becoming a free agent, the defender turned down other offers and accepted Barcelona’s proposal directly.

Details of João Cancelo’s Transfer

Category

Transfer Terms and Details

Player

João Cancelo (Portugal, full-back)

New Club

Barcelona (Spain)

Contract Length

Three-year contract (until summer 2029)

Previous Club

Al-Hilal (contract terminated)

Previous Experience

Played for Barcelona on loan

First Official Match

23 August, an away match against Elche

New-Season Start and Squad Role

The team led by Hansi Flick are placing great faith in Cancelo’s experience as they look to resolve problems in the back line, with the defender capable of performing at a high level on both flanks. Barcelona will play their first official match of the new La Liga season away to Elche on 23 August, and Cancelo is expected to make his second debut in the fixture.

Do you think João Cancelo’s return to the full squad can strengthen Barcelona’s defense to championship-winning standards?

Share your thoughts in the comments and immediately spread this good news to all Barça fans!

BarcelonaJoão CanceloAl-HilalHansi FlickElche
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