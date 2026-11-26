At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, the Uzbek Olympic champion who shocked the world by defeating the legendary Japanese judoka Uta Abe is Diyora Keldiyorova set to share the tatami with her greatest rival once again.

It has been confirmed that both stars December 5–6 have officially registered to participate in the prestigious Grand Slam tournament to be held in Tokyo, the capital of Japan.

Intrigue and key details on the Tokyo tatami