Historic rematch expected: Diyora Keldiyorova and Uta Abe may clash again
At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, the Uzbek Olympic champion who shocked the world by defeating the legendary Japanese judoka Uta Abe is Diyora Keldiyorova set to share the tatami with her greatest rival once again.
It has been confirmed that both stars December 5–6 have officially registered to participate in the prestigious Grand Slam tournament to be held in Tokyo, the capital of Japan.
Intrigue and key details on the Tokyo tatami
Weight category: Both athletes will compete for medals in the women's -52 kg weight class.
High-stakes clash: Uta Abe will attempt to seek revenge for her sensational defeat at the Paris Olympics in front of her home crowd in Tokyo, while Diyora Keldiyorova will have the opportunity to prove her dominance once again.
Brief information about the tournament and participants
Indicators
Details
Competition
Tokyo Grand Slam tournament
Date
December 5–6
Location
Tokyo, Japan
Weight category
Women, -52 kg
Main stars
Diyora Keldiyorova — Uta Abe
Do you think that if Diyora Keldiyorova and Uta Abe face each other again on the Tokyo tatami, our compatriot can defeat her Japanese rival on her home soil?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this highly anticipated news with fellow Uzbek judo fans!
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