Bologna vs Inter: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Serie A: Bologna vs Inter. Kick-off: 17 October, 21:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Bologna starting lineup: 1. Skorupski L., 10. Bernardeschi F., 28. Cambiaghi N., 16. Casale N., 36. Darmian M., 19. Ferguson L., 33. Miranda J., 91. Piccoli R., 4. Pobega T., 3. Theate A., 20. Zortea N.
Bologna substitutes: 23. Alhassane R., 8. Amondarain M., 29. De Silvestri L., 9. Dovbyk A., 17. El Azzouzi O., 22. Enem J., 5. Fauske Helland E., 72. Happonen U., 14. Heggem T., 18. Libra M., 11. Mbangula S., 6. Moro N., 21. Odgaard J., 25. Pessina M., 41. Vitik M.
Bologna head coach: Palladino R.
Inter starting lineup: 1. Martinez J., 25. Akanji M., 23. Barella N., 95. Bastoni A., 31. Bisseck Y., 32. Dimarco F., 94. Esposito F., 11. Luis Henrique, 8. Sucic P., 9. Thuram M., 7. Zielinski P.
Inter substitutes: 14. Bonny A., 46. Bovio L., 20. Calhanoglu H., 30. Carlos Augusto, 12. Di Gennaro R., 17. Diouf A., 22. Mkhitaryan H., 48. Mosconi M., 49. Provedel I., 99. Spence D., 5. Stankovic A.
Inter head coach: Chivu C.
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