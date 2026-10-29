Milan defeated at San Siro, Inter wins without scoring

·58·Sport
Milan defeated at San Siro, Inter wins without scoring

The latest matches of the 9th round of the Italian Serie A ended in contrasting moods for Milan fans. Hosting Bologna at the San Siro stadium, Milan suffered an unexpected 2-4 defeat on home soil, dropping crucial points.

Meanwhile, league leaders Inter secured a 2-0 away victory against outsiders Venezia, strengthening their position at the top with 25 points.

Drama at the San Siro: Cissé's brace and Mbangula's masterclass

The clash between Milan and Bologna turned into a real goal fest:

  • Cissé's lightning goal: The match started very successfully for the hosts — Cissé opened the scoring in the 1st minute, putting the 'Rossoneri' ahead (1-0);

  • Mbangula's response and the first half: In the 8th minute, Mbangula leveled the score for Bologna (1-1). In the 27th minute, Cissé scored his second to put Milan back in front (2-1);

  • Second-half disaster: Bologna took full control in the second half. After Bartezaghi scored an own goal in the 60th minute, Mbangula struck again in the 62nd and 86th minutes to complete his hat-trick and secure a sensational 4-2 victory for his team.

Strange win in Venice: Two own goals help Inter

League leaders Inter faced significant difficulties in their away match but secured the necessary result in the final minutes thanks to opponent errors:

  • A tough 75 minutes: Venezia, focusing on defense, successfully repelled Inter's attacks for a long time;

  • Consecutive own goals: In the 79th minute, Moreno scored an own goal to open the scoring, and just three minutes later, in the 82nd minute, Halhal also put the ball into his own net (0-2);

  • Sole leadership: With these 3 points, Simone Inzaghi's team reached 25 points, extending their lead over their closest rivals in the league table.

Official match protocols

Italian Serie A. Round 9

Milan — Bologna 2:4

  • Goals: Cissé (1, 27) — Mbangula (8, 62, 86), Bartezaghi (60 own goal);

  • Milan squad: Maignan, Tomori (Modrić, 46), De Winter, Pavlović, Estupiñán (Diawara, 58), Musah, Jashari, Hutchinson (Pulisic, 58), Cissé, Bartezaghi (Camarda, 63), Ramos;

  • Bologna squad: Skorupski, Darmian (Vitík, 58), Casale (Helland, 79), Theate (Thorbern, 70), Zortea, Pobega, Ferguson, Alhassan, Bernardeschi (Cambiaghi, 59), Odgaard, Mbangula.

Venezia — Inter 0:2

  • Goals: Moreno (79 own goal), Halhal (82 own goal);

  • Venezia squad: Stanković, Halhal, Juan Jesus, Moreno, Mazzocchi (Haps, 76), Perez, Thorsby, Helgason (Bašić, 68), Haps, Lauberbach (Leboa, 68), Adams;

  • Inter squad: Provedel, Bisseck (Akanji, 46), Bastoni, Carlos Augusto, Diouf, Sučić (Barella, 46), Stanković (Çalhanoğlu, 46), Zieliński, Dimarco, Thuram (Spence, 86), Bonny (Esposito, 65).

The round went differently for the two giants of Milan: while Inter strengthened their title bid, Milan remains at risk of dropping down the table due to a serious defensive crisis.

Serie AMilanInterBolognaFootball
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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