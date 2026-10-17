"Inter" defeats "Bologna" 3:1 away from home

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"Inter" defeats "Bologna" 3:1 away from home

In the 7th round of the Italian Serie A, the reigning champion — Milan's "Inter" team was the guest of the fighting "Bologna" club. In a uncompromising and fiercely contested match, although the "nerazzurri" conceded the first goal, they showed their character and achieved a bright and comeback victory with a score of 3:1.

Thanks to this success, the Milan club brought its number of points to 19, further strengthening its sole leadership in the standings.

Quick strike and the Milanese response

The match started with active pressure from the hosts:

  • Pobega's quick goal: As early as the 10th minute of the game, Tommaso Pobega delivered an accurate shot to put "Bologna" ahead — 1:0;

  • Salvation at the end of the first half: The guests seized the initiative and managed to restore balance on the eve of the half's end — in the 44th minute thanks to Marcus Thuram's skill (1:1);

  • Decisive blows from Augusto and Bonny: Increasing the pressure in the second half, "Inter" took the lead in the 69th minute thanks to a goal by Carlos Augusto. And in the 84th minute, Bonny, who came on as a substitute in the 58th minute, definitively sealed the fate of the match — 1:3.

Match protocol

Serie A. Round 7

"Bologna" — "Inter" 1:3

Goals: Pobega (10) — Thuram (44), Carlos Augusto (69), Bonny (84).

  • "Bologna": Skorupski, Theate, Darmian, Casale, Pobega (Moro, 76), Zortea, Ferguson, Miranda, Piccoli (Anheim, 30), Bernardeschi, Cambiaghi (Dovbyk, 76).

  • "Inter": Josep Martínez, Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni, Henrique, Dimarco, Barella, Zieliński, Sučić, Esposito (Bonny, 58), Thuram (Mkhitaryan, 79).

Standings: "Inter" continues at the front

After the 7th round, the championship race at the top of the Italian championship became even more intense:

  • "Inter" sole leader: The Milanese have accumulated 19 points in 7 matches and continue to hold the very top spot of the table uncontested;

  • "Bologna" in the lower places: The hosts, with 5 points, remained in the 14th position and could not move away from the danger zone.

InterBolognaPobegaSerie A
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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