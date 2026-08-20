Bologna Could Sign Italian Football Veteran

Bologna are considering options to strengthen their defense with an experienced player. According to Corriere dello Sport, the club is exploring a move for veteran center-back Francesco Acerbi, who is currently a free agent. Goal.com reports .

The 38-year-old Italian defender has become one of the most discussed free agents on the transfer market following the end of his spell at Inter. Bologna sporting director Giovanni Sartori and club official Marco Di Vaio are seriously considering the player as they look to further strengthen the team’s defensive structure.

Experience and Leadership

Known in the football world for his long career and professional approach, Acerbi could bring extensive experience and leadership qualities both to the dressing room and on the pitch at an ambitious club like Bologna. The defender’s knowledge, gained from playing in Italian football and Europe’s top competitions, is expected to be highly valuable for younger players.

Nevertheless, officials at the Casteldebole training center are taking a cautious approach. Before making any formal offer, the club’s management wants to thoroughly assess every aspect of the contract, above all the player’s age.

Financial Aspects and Transfer Terms

According to Goal.com, the potential transfer could offer the club very favorable financial terms. As Acerbi is a free agent, Bologna would not have to pay a transfer fee to sign him, which would be a major benefit for the club’s budget.

Nevertheless, the key issues concern the player’s salary and physical condition. Specialists plan to conduct thorough technical and physical tests to determine the level of performance the experienced defender can guarantee in the future. If all checks produce positive results, the transfer could be completed soon.