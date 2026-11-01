“Real” secures a big away win, keeping up the pressure on “Barcelona”

In the 11th round of the Spanish La Liga, the famous “Real Madrid” visited local side “Racing” at the “El Sardinero” stadium in Santander, scoring three unanswered goals against their opponents. Celebrating their sixth consecutive victory across all competitions, the royal club has further increased the pressure in the title race.

Carlo Ancelotti's students decided the fate of the match in the first half alone, returning from the away trip with a confident 3 points.

An attacking storm in the first half: A goal every 12 minutes

The match started under the complete control of the visitors and continued with a flurry of goals:

Mbappe opens the scoring (11th minute): Having launched sharp attacks from the very beginning, “Real” earned a penalty kick. Kylian Mbappe stepped up to the spot and coolly converted the 11-meter penalty — 0:1;

Bellingham's precise strike (22nd minute): Shortly after, Jude Bellingham placed his team's second goal into the opponent's net, strengthening the lead — 0:2;

Diomande seals it (36th minute): In the 36th minute, the active Ousmane Diomande put his name on the scoreboard and made the scoreline emphatic — 0:3.

In the second half, the Madrid side maintained full initiative and finished the game with a comfortable victory.

Situation in the league table: 3 points behind “Barcelona”

The big win in Santander has intensified the competition among the La Liga leaders:

“Real Madrid”: Having reached 27 points, the royal club is currently in 3rd place in the table and is only 3 points behind the leaders “Barcelona”;

“Racing”: After the defeat, they dropped to 16th place with 11 points and moved closer to the danger zone.

Match report:

La Liga. 11th round

“Racing” — “Real Madrid” 0:3

Date and venue: November 1, “El Sardinero”

Goals: Kylian Mbappe 11 (pen.), Jude Bellingham 22, Ousmane Diomande 36.

Yellow cards: Belocian 34, Luque 45+1.

Lineups: