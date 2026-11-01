Real Madrid's starting lineup for the match against Racing has been announced

As part of the 11th round of the Spanish La Liga, the renowned Real Madrid, currently among the tournament leaders, travels to the city of Santander to face local club Racing at the El Sardinero stadium.

This match, which holds significant importance in the championship race, begins today, November 1, at 20:15 Tashkent time. Before the start of the game, the coaching staff of both teams announced their starting lineups to the public.

Status in the tournament table and goals

Both clubs are entering the match with different objectives:

Real Madrid: With 24 points, the royal club is currently in 3rd place in the table. The Madrid side has arrived in Santander in full fighting spirit to strengthen their position at the top and avoid dropping points;

Racing: Having collected 11 points in the rounds played, the hosts, who are in 15th place in the tournament table, aim to put up a worthy fight against the giant club on their home turf and secure valuable points.

Mbappe and Bellingham in attack: The star-studded lineup of the Madrid side

Carlo Ancelotti's students will start the upcoming match with the following strong lineup:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois;

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella;

Midfielders: Aurelien Tchouameni, Silva, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham;

Forwards: Ousmane Diomande, Kylian Mbappe.

For the hosts, Agirrezabala will guard the goal, while Martin and Ramon will attempt to break through the Madrid defense in the attacking line.

Match details:

Competition: Spanish La Liga, 11th round

Match: Racing — Real Madrid

Time and date: November 1, 20:15 (Tashkent time)

Stadium: El Sardinero, Santander

Lineups: