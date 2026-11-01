Racing Santander vs Real Madrid: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+1 This yellow card was deserved. The tackle by Iker Luque (Racing Santander) was very rough, and José Munuera did not hesitate to show him the yellow card.

45 4 minutes added to the match.

44 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid) delivered a corner into the center, but Julen Agirrezabala read the play well and claimed the ball.

41 Arda Güler (Real Madrid) aimed for the bottom right corner from outside the box, but Julen Agirrezabala made a brilliant save. What a beautiful play!

36 The ball rebounded to Yann Diomande (Real Madrid) outside the box. He didn't hesitate and fired a brilliant shot into the top left corner. It was unreachable for Julen Agirrezabala, making it 0:3.

36 Arda Güler (Real Madrid) looks set to take the corner kick.

34 Jeanuel Belocian (Racing Santander) is clearly asking for a yellow card. The referee agreed and showed him a booking.

32 The corner kick found Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) in the center of the box, who headed towards the right corner, but his effort went wide of the post.

32 The referee awarded a corner kick, and Arda Güler (Real Madrid) stepped up to take it.

29 Alvaro Mantilla (Racing Santander) leaves the pitch due to injury. Jose Lopez replaces him with Pedro Felipe.

24 Arda Güler (Real Madrid) charged towards the goal and fired from close range, but Julen Agirrezabala anticipated it and made a brilliant save to deny the ball from entering the bottom right corner.

21 Goal! Arda Güler provided a brilliant pass to Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), who entered the box and beat the keeper with a precise shot into the bottom center of the goal. 0:2.

21 Alvaro Mantilla (Racing Santander) is penalized for a foul. Jose Munuera saw it clearly and blew his whistle.

19 Alvaro Mantilla (Racing Santander) is penalized for a foul. Jose Munuera saw it clearly and blew his whistle.

14 Aaron Martin (Racing Santander) tried to find a teammate from a corner, but the goalkeeper claimed the ball.

13 Iker Luque (Racing Santander) had a great chance inside the six-yard box, shooting low towards the center, but Thibaut Courtois made a brilliant save. Racing Santander will take a corner kick.

11 Goal! Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) scores with a brilliant penalty into the bottom left corner, leaving goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala with no chance!

11 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) takes responsibility and is already setting up the ball.

10 José Munuera blows the whistle for a foul by Matteo Prati (Racing Santander). The referee makes the call — penalty for Real Madrid!

9 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) headed the ball towards the center of the goal. Julen Agirrezabala showed great reflexes to make a brilliant save.

8 Arda Güler (Real Madrid) controls the aerial ball and shoots! His attempt goes just wide of the right post.

7 Real Madrid couldn't capitalize on the corner kick as the opposition defense stayed alert to clear the danger.

6 Ian Diomande (Real Madrid) attempted a pass, but it was blocked. Real Madrid forced a corner kick.

4 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid) takes the corner, the ball hits a defender who clears it with a header.

4 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) sent the ball into the box, but the defenders cleared it away. Corner kick. A chance for Real Madrid.

1 Today's game has just started, enjoy the match!

20:17 The players have taken the pitch and the match is about to start. Real Madrid will kick off.

20:15 Jose Munuera has been appointed as the referee for today's match and will do his best to officiate fairly and without errors.

20:15 We now have the starting lineups. You can find them in the match details.