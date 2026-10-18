Angers vs Marseille: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·37·Sport
Angers vs Marseille: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Ligue 1: Angers vs Marseille. Kick-off: 18 October, 18:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Angers starting lineup: 1. Lopes A., 2. Arcus C., 27. Raolisoa L., 6. Mouton L., 34. Gernigon M., 14. Belkhdim Y., 24. Biumla E., 8. van den Boomen B. (captain), 18. Allevinah J., 19. El Ouazzani A., 10. Sbai A.

Angers substitutes: 26. Bermont A., 37. Bouffandeau J., 36. Diatta B., 11. Djibirin H., 17. Kalulu J., 20. Louer M., 9. Peter P., 40. Pona O., 7. Simbakoli U.

Angers head coach: Gilli S.

Marseille starting lineup: 1. De Lange J., 22. Weah T. (captain), 4. Egan-Riley C., 19. Kondogbia G., 33. Emerson, 42. Kamissoko N., 6. Nnadi T., 77. Harit A., 8. Abdelli H., 14. Paixao I., 9. Gouiri A.

Marseille substitutes: 48. Abdallah K., 21. Aguerd N., 74. Bezahaf K., 25. Garcia U., 7. Gomes A., 11. Maupay N., 18. Meite B., 43. Mmadi T., 92. Vermot T.

Marseille head coach: Genesio B.

Live report1-0 LIVE
28
Tochukwu Nnadi (Marseille) failed to find a teammate inside the box, his cross was blocked. Marseille win a corner.
26
Amine Sbaï (Angers) delivers into the box, but the defenders quickly clear the danger.
26
Great move from Marcel. The players are controlling the ball, mostly passing in one touch. They are controlling the tempo of the game right now.
22
Emmanuel Biumla (Angers) commits a foul, and Jérémy Pignard blows his whistle to call it. Marseille win a free kick. Let's see what they can create from this situation.
18
Lilian Raolisoa (Angers) collects the rebound outside the box and unleashes a powerful shot. Unfortunately, it flies well wide of the right post. Goal kick to Marseille.
141-0
Lilian Raolisoa (Angers) reacted first to the rebound in the box and headed it home. He accurately placed the ball into the bottom left corner to make it 1-0.
12
Jeremie Pignard has a clear view and blows for a foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Marseille). Free-kick to Angers.
12
Tochukwu Nnadi (Marseille) controlled a precise pass at the edge of the box and his instinctive shot flashed just inches wide of the left post. The ball went out of play and Angers will restart with a goal kick.
9
CJ Egan-Riley (Marseille) concedes a free kick for holding. Jérémy Stinat points to the set piece. Free kick awarded to Angers.
7
Amine Sbaï (Angers) got behind the last defender, but the referee stopped play after the assistant raised the flag for offside.
7
Lilian Raolisoa (Angers) tries to send a cross in, but it's poor and the danger is cleared by the defence.
4
Himad Abdelli (Marseille) seems to have received a red card for that foul. Jérémy Pignard won't tolerate such behavior on the pitch and blows his whistle. It's a free kick for Angers.
3
Timothy Weah (Marseille) handles the ball. Angers win a free-kick and will now have a chance to put pressure on the opponent's goal.
1
Here we go, today's match is starting right now.
18:00
The players have taken to the pitch and the match is about to begin. Marseille will kick off.
18:00
Today's match will be officiated by Jérémy Pignard.
18:00
Now we know the starting lineups. You can find them in the match details.
18:00
Welcome to our live text commentary. We will try to give you a detailed picture of the events on the pitch. There is very little time left before the match starts.
AngersMarseilleLigue 1
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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