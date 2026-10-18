Angers vs Marseille: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Ligue 1: Angers vs Marseille. Kick-off: 18 October, 18:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Angers starting lineup: 1. Lopes A., 2. Arcus C., 27. Raolisoa L., 6. Mouton L., 34. Gernigon M., 14. Belkhdim Y., 24. Biumla E., 8. van den Boomen B. (captain), 18. Allevinah J., 19. El Ouazzani A., 10. Sbai A.
Angers substitutes: 26. Bermont A., 37. Bouffandeau J., 36. Diatta B., 11. Djibirin H., 17. Kalulu J., 20. Louer M., 9. Peter P., 40. Pona O., 7. Simbakoli U.
Angers head coach: Gilli S.
Marseille starting lineup: 1. De Lange J., 22. Weah T. (captain), 4. Egan-Riley C., 19. Kondogbia G., 33. Emerson, 42. Kamissoko N., 6. Nnadi T., 77. Harit A., 8. Abdelli H., 14. Paixao I., 9. Gouiri A.
Marseille substitutes: 48. Abdallah K., 21. Aguerd N., 74. Bezahaf K., 25. Garcia U., 7. Gomes A., 11. Maupay N., 18. Meite B., 43. Mmadi T., 92. Vermot T.
Marseille head coach: Genesio B.
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