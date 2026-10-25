Marseille vs Le Havre: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

76 Josh Maja (Le Havre) is walking up to the penalty spot.

75 Timothy Weah (Marseille) pulled an opponent's shirt and Clément Turpin blew his whistle. After a brief chat with the linesman, the referee awarded a penalty to Le Havre as he had a better view of the incident.

75 Le Havre players are passing the ball among themselves with short passes.

72 Himad Abdelli (Marseille) is down on the pitch after a challenge, and the medical staff are on to treat him.

67 Marseille took a corner kick, but confident defending neutralized the scoring chance.

67 5:2 — the latest statistics for shots on target from both teams.

65 Igor Paixão (Marseille) is asking for medical attention after picking up an injury.

64 Josh Maja (Le Havre) receives a brilliant pass inside the box and shoots into the bottom left corner, but a defender clears it. Great defending.

62 Sota Nakamura (Le Havre) delivered a strong corner into the box, but the ball was blocked by a defender.

61 Didier Digard has decided to make a substitution. Sota Nakamura replaces Ally Samatta for Le Havre.

61 Substitution. Josh Maja (Le Havre) replaces Rassoul Ndiaye.

60 A brilliant pass reached Igor Paixão at the edge of the box, and he aimed his shot towards the bottom left corner. Gauthier Gallon was almost helpless, but made a stunning save at the very last second.

59 Both teams now have 10 shots on target each.

58 Marseille are currently maintaining possession with accurate passes.

57 After a medium-range free-kick taken by Le Havre, the crossed ball was intercepted by one of the defenders.

55 Goal! Himad Abdelli (Marseille) strikes from inside the box into the bottom left corner. The score is 4:0.

54 Marseille had a chance to score from a corner, but the defender cleared the ball.

53 Marseille players are passing accurately to each other and waiting for a good chance to start an attack, but wait—a mistake and possession is lost.

50 Goal! Igor Paixão (Marseille) fires first-time from inside the box, beating the keeper and placing the ball right in the center of the net. 3:0.

49 Amir Richardson (Le Havre) brings down his opponent. Clément Turpin had a clear view and blew his whistle for a foul.

49 Rassoul Ndiaye (Le Havre) crosses into the box, but it's too close to Jeffrey De Lange and the goalkeeper claims it.

47 Rassoul Ndiaye (Le Havre) delivers the ball into the box, but the defenders clear it.

46 The referee's whistle blows and Clément Turpin gets the second half underway.

45+3 The first half of today's match has come to an end.

45+2 Himad Abdelli (Marseille) strikes first-time from outside the box, but miskues his shot and it goes wide of the right post.

45 At least 2 minutes will be added to regular time.

44 Amir Richardson (Le Havre) tries to thread a pass through the defensive line once again.

41 The current count of shots on target is 2:1.

38 Marseille are keeping the game's tempo under control with precise short passes.

37 The ball fell to Youbriel Ouazad (Le Havre) and he unleashed a powerful first-time shot from inside the box, but it went over the crossbar.

33 Timothy Weah (Marseille) caps off a brilliant solo run with a stunning shot from inside the box. Gautier Gallon is left as a mere spectator, and the ball goes into the bottom right corner. The score is 2-0.

31 A Marseille player committed a foul in attack. The referee blew the whistle.

28 The linesman raised his flag as one of the Le Havre players was caught offside.

26 Le Havre are in control of the ball, stringing some passes together and waiting for a good opening to attack.

23 Rayan Fofana (Le Havre) receives an accurate pass and shoots from outside the box. Jeffrey de Lange makes a brilliant save to deny the ball heading into the bottom right corner.

22 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Marseille) fails to make the most of a great chance from inside the box, his shot goes over the crossbar. What a huge chance wasted.

21 Djibril Soumaré (Le Havre) received a brilliant pass and squandered a golden opportunity, his shot from inside the box narrowly missed the right post.

20 Wonderful effort! Himad Abdelli (Marseille) receives the pass, manages to leave the defender behind, and unleashes a powerful shot from mid-range, but the ball goes just wide of the left post.

20 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Marseille) was first to the rebound in the box, but fired it over the crossbar.

19 A brilliant block by the defender prevented Marseille from making anything of the corner kick.

19 Himad Abdelli (Marseille) took a direct free kick from mid-range straight into the wall.

14 Rassoul Ndiaye (Le Havre) floats the free-kick into the box, but the first defender easily clears it.

13 Fantastic team play from Le Havre, controlling the ball with plenty of short passes. If they want to find a gap in the defense and score, patience is key.

8 Le Havre failed to make the most of the corner kick as the opponent's defense acted alertly and cleared the danger.

5 CJ Egan-Riley (Marseille) met a fantastic cross and headed the ball precisely into the bottom right corner. The goalkeeper had no chance.

4 Marseille failed to make the most of the corner kick, and the defenders cleared the ball away.

1 Marseille seems to be finding their game and controlling the ball. They are waiting for the right moment to create new attacking opportunities.

1 Today's match has just begun, enjoy the game!

21:17 Finally, the players take the pitch! Marseille gets the match underway.

21:16 Clément Turpin has been appointed as the main referee for today's match.

21:16 The starting lineups for this match have been announced.