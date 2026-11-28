39 Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) whips a teasing cross into the box, but Antonio Sivera intercepts.

38 Toni Martinez (Alaves) connects with a pass at the edge of the box, but his shot is blocked.

36 What a waste! Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) finds space, takes a look, but fires a terrible shot way over the bar from distance.

34 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) misses a golden chance. He met a fine cross inside the box, but fired just over the bar. Goal kick for Alaves.

34 Real Madrid have a corner kick opportunity, but the defender clears the ball.

32 Arda Guler (Real Madrid) whips a free kick into the box, but the defender clears it first.

31 Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid) finds himself in a great spot after a precise pass. He fires a shot, but it's blocked by a defender.

27 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) clearly isn't following the Golden Rule: treat others as you'd like to be treated. A reckless challenge leaves Cesar Soto Grado no choice but to blow for a foul.

25 A great corner delivery finds Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), who heads it towards the center of the goal, but a defender is on the line to clear it.

25 Arda Guler (Real Madrid) to take the corner.

24 Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) whips a cross into the box from the flank, but it's blocked.

22 0-1 GOAL! A terrible mistake leads to a goal. The defender loses possession, Toni Martinez (Alaves) pounces and slots it home to make it 0:1.

20 Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) tries to pick out Arda Guler, but overhits the pass.

16 Alaves failed to capitalize on a long-range free kick as Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) soared to intercept the cross.

16 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) commits a rough challenge and Cesar Soto Grado blows for a foul. Alaves to take the free kick.

15 Arda Guler's (Real Madrid) corner kick is cleared away.

15 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) collects a brilliant pass inside the box and finds space to shoot, but his effort is blocked by a defender.

9 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) strikes towards the right, but it's an easy save. He really should have scored. The referee blows his whistle, corner for Real Madrid.

6 The linesman flags Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) for offside, and the referee confirms the call.

4 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) tries to dribble past his marker, but the ball is cleared.

1 Pablo Ibanez (Alaves) latches onto a precise pass and is one-on-one with the keeper. He fires a low shot to the right, but Thibaut Courtois makes a brilliant save.

1 The match has just kicked off, enjoy the game!

01:01 The players are finally out! Alaves will kick off.

01:00 Cesar Soto Grado will referee today's match.

01:00 The starting lineups are out; check them in the match details.