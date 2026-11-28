Real Madrid vs Alaves: live text commentary (La Liga)
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Alaves. Kick-off: 29 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Real Madrid starting lineup: 1. Courtois T., 8. Valverde F. (captain), 16. Konate I., 4. Huijsen D., 17. Cucurella M., 15. Guler A., 14. Tchouameni A., 21. Diaz B., 5. Bellingham J., 7. Vinicius Junior, 10. Mbappe K.
Real Madrid substitutes: 6. Camavinga E., 18. Carreras A., 25. Diomande Y., 24. Dumfries D., 3. Eder Militao, 19. Espi C., 13. Lunin A., 23. Mendy F., 26. Mestre S., 27. Pitarch T., 22. Rudiger A., 20. Silva B.
Real Madrid head coach: Mourinho J.
Alaves starting lineup: 1. Sivera A., 7. Perez A., 14. Tenaglia N., 16. Koski V., 17. Jonny Otto, 21. Rebbach A., 19. Ibanez P., 8. Blanco A. (captain), 4. Suarez D., 11. Martinez T., 9. Diaz M.
Alaves substitutes: 10. Alena C., 15. Boye L., 24. Diallo Selu M., 6. Guevara A., 20. Manas A., 33. Montero R., 27. Olaiz X., 13. Rodriguez A., 22. Rodriguez M., 2. Valentini N., 3. Yusi.
Alaves head coach: Sanchez Flores Q.
- 39Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) whips a teasing cross into the box, but Antonio Sivera intercepts.
- 38Toni Martinez (Alaves) connects with a pass at the edge of the box, but his shot is blocked.
- 36What a waste! Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) finds space, takes a look, but fires a terrible shot way over the bar from distance.
- 34Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) misses a golden chance. He met a fine cross inside the box, but fired just over the bar. Goal kick for Alaves.
- 34Real Madrid have a corner kick opportunity, but the defender clears the ball.
- 32Arda Guler (Real Madrid) whips a free kick into the box, but the defender clears it first.
- 31Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid) finds himself in a great spot after a precise pass. He fires a shot, but it's blocked by a defender.
- 27Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) clearly isn't following the Golden Rule: treat others as you'd like to be treated. A reckless challenge leaves Cesar Soto Grado no choice but to blow for a foul.
- 25A great corner delivery finds Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), who heads it towards the center of the goal, but a defender is on the line to clear it.
- 25Arda Guler (Real Madrid) to take the corner.
- 24Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) whips a cross into the box from the flank, but it's blocked.
- 220-1GOAL! A terrible mistake leads to a goal. The defender loses possession, Toni Martinez (Alaves) pounces and slots it home to make it 0:1.
- 20Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) tries to pick out Arda Guler, but overhits the pass.
- 16Alaves failed to capitalize on a long-range free kick as Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) soared to intercept the cross.
- 16Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) commits a rough challenge and Cesar Soto Grado blows for a foul. Alaves to take the free kick.
- 15Arda Guler's (Real Madrid) corner kick is cleared away.
- 15Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) collects a brilliant pass inside the box and finds space to shoot, but his effort is blocked by a defender.
- 9Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) strikes towards the right, but it's an easy save. He really should have scored. The referee blows his whistle, corner for Real Madrid.
- 6The linesman flags Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) for offside, and the referee confirms the call.
- 4Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) tries to dribble past his marker, but the ball is cleared.
- 1Pablo Ibanez (Alaves) latches onto a precise pass and is one-on-one with the keeper. He fires a low shot to the right, but Thibaut Courtois makes a brilliant save.
- 1The match has just kicked off, enjoy the game!
- 01:01The players are finally out! Alaves will kick off.
- 01:00Cesar Soto Grado will referee today's match.
- 01:00The starting lineups are out; check them in the match details.
- 01:00Welcome to our live coverage. We'll bring you all the action from the pitch. Kick-off is just moments away.
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