On December 4, a professional boxing night, the IBA Elite President's Cup tournament, will take place at the magnificent Sinan Erdem Dome arena in Istanbul, Turkey. The competition begins at 17:00.

In the main event of this prestigious tournament, our compatriot, two-time Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov, will step into the ring against Filipino boxer Roderick Bautista. As noted on the official tournament poster, both boxers remain undefeated in their professional careers: Dusmatov holds a record of 7 wins (7-0), while his Filipino opponent Bautista has emerged victorious in all 10 of his fights (10-0).

Other main bouts on the tournament card

IBA.PRO and the International Boxing Association (IBA) are organizing the boxing night, which, in addition to the Dusmatov vs. Bautista clash, includes several other exciting bouts:

Ahmedov — Lubkovich: Undefeated Ahmedov with a 15-0 record against the experienced Lubkovich (20-1);

Ozmen — Galos: Ozmen with a 5-0 record will face the undefeated Galos (8-0);

Kasveka — Samadova: In a women's bout, Kasveka (10-3) will step into the ring against Samadova (1-0).

Fight pair Athletes' records Status Hasanboy Dusmatov — Roderick Bautista 7-0 vs 10-0 Main event of the tournament Ahmedov — Lubkovich 15-0 vs 20-1 Main card fight Ozmen — Galos 5-0 vs 8-0 Main card fight Kasveka — Samadova 10-3 vs 1-0 Women's bout

How will the 3 million dollar prize pool be distributed?

The total prize pool for the IBA President's Cup tournament is 3 million US dollars. According to the regulations set by the organizers, winners in 12 weight categories for men will be awarded the following prize money:

Gold medalists (winners): 100,000 dollars;

Silver medalists: 50,000 dollars;

Bronze medalists: 25,000 dollars.

Do you think two-time Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov will be able to secure a confident victory over his undefeated Filipino opponent Roderick Bautista on December 4? Leave your thoughts in the comments!