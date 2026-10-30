Will Bakhodir Jalolov step into the ring at the new IBA President's Cup tournament in Istanbul?

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Will Bakhodir Jalolov step into the ring at the new IBA President's Cup tournament in Istanbul?

The International Boxing Association (IBA) is organizing a prestigious new competition in Istanbul, Turkey — the IBA President's Cup international tournament. Running from November 27 to December 4, the tournament is attracting the attention of the sports community with its substantial prize pool and star-studded lineup of participants.

One of the main buzzes surrounding the tournament stems from the appearance of two-time Olympic champion and famous Uzbek heavyweight boxer Bakhodir Jalolov on the official promotional posters.

Jalolov's expected return and the intrigue on the poster

The situation regarding the potential participation of the Uzbek boxing star in this tournament is as follows:

  • Placement in promotional materials: Bakhodir Jalolov is depicted as one of the central stars on the official posters released by the organizers;

  • No official statement yet: At the moment, neither the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation nor the boxer himself has officially announced participation in this tournament;

  • Factor of interest: A performance on this new platform by the champion, who is coordinating his amateur and professional career after his second Olympic gold, would undoubtedly be a major event for fans.

12 weight classes and a $100,000 prize pool

Launched at the initiative of IBA President Umar Kremlev, the IBA President's Cup bouts are distinguished by the following aspects:

  • Weight categories: The matches will be organized in a total of 12 weight categories featuring the strongest boxers;

  • Podium awards:

    • 1st place (Gold): $100,000 USD;

    • 2nd place (Silver): $50,000 USD;

    • 3rd place (Bronze): $25,000 USD;

  • Tournament format: High financial incentives and ranking points are expected to bring the world's elite masters of the ring to Istanbul.

The bouts in Istanbul could provide Bakhodir Jalolov with an opportunity to demonstrate his hegemony on another major international stage and treat fans to more brilliant fights once again.

Bakhodir JalolovIBA President's CupInternational Boxing AssociationUzbekistan Boxing Federation
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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