Hasanboy Dusmatov's new title fight: He will enter the ring at a prestigious tournament in Istanbul

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Hasanboy Dusmatov's new title fight: He will enter the ring at a prestigious tournament in Istanbul

Details have been revealed regarding the next high-stakes fight for the bright star of Uzbek boxing, two-time Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov. Our master of the ring will step into the ring for a championship belt at the prestigious IBA President's Cup international tournament, which will be held in Istanbul, Turkey, on December 4.

This bout will take place within the framework of a new platform that brings together amateur and professional boxers under a single system, and it is attracting immense interest.

Title fight and opponent: Who will Dusmatov fight?

The format and opponent selection for the Istanbul clash are of significant importance:

  • Who is the opponent? Our compatriot will face the skilled Filipino boxer Roderic Bautista;

  • Fight status: This 10-round bout in the light flyweight division will be for the prestigious IBA.Pro championship belt;

  • Istanbul final: The bout featuring Dusmatov will be organized as the culmination of the tournament on December 4.

New project — IBA Elite and a $3 million fund

The IBA President's Cup tournament will run from November 27 to December 4 and will open a new chapter in world boxing:

  • Unifying platform: This tournament is the debut event of a new international platform called IBA Elite, which aims to unite professional and amateur boxers in a single competitive arena;

  • Total prize pool: The total prize fund of the competition amounts to 3 million US dollars;

  • Rewards for winners: Across 12 weight categories for men:

    • Gold medalists (champions) — $100,000;

    • Silver medalists — $50,000;

    • Bronze medalists — $25,000 in prize money.

There is no doubt that the fight for a new belt by two-time Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov will be the center of attention for the Uzbek and international boxing community.

Hasanboy DusmatovIBA President's CupBoxingIBA Elite
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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