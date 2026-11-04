Hasanboy Dusmatov's new title fight: He will enter the ring at a prestigious tournament in Istanbul

Details have been revealed regarding the next high-stakes fight for the bright star of Uzbek boxing, two-time Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov. Our master of the ring will step into the ring for a championship belt at the prestigious IBA President's Cup international tournament, which will be held in Istanbul, Turkey, on December 4.

This bout will take place within the framework of a new platform that brings together amateur and professional boxers under a single system, and it is attracting immense interest.

Title fight and opponent: Who will Dusmatov fight?

The format and opponent selection for the Istanbul clash are of significant importance:

Who is the opponent? Our compatriot will face the skilled Filipino boxer Roderic Bautista ;

Fight status: This 10-round bout in the light flyweight division will be for the prestigious IBA.Pro championship belt ;

Istanbul final: The bout featuring Dusmatov will be organized as the culmination of the tournament on December 4.

New project — IBA Elite and a $3 million fund

The IBA President's Cup tournament will run from November 27 to December 4 and will open a new chapter in world boxing:

Unifying platform: This tournament is the debut event of a new international platform called IBA Elite , which aims to unite professional and amateur boxers in a single competitive arena;

Total prize pool: The total prize fund of the competition amounts to 3 million US dollars ;

Rewards for winners: Across 12 weight categories for men: Gold medalists (champions) — $100,000 ; Silver medalists — $50,000 ; Bronze medalists — $25,000 in prize money.



There is no doubt that the fight for a new belt by two-time Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov will be the center of attention for the Uzbek and international boxing community.