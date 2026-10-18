B. Monchengladbach vs Hoffenheim: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

All 20 Important only 1

19 Philipp Sander (B. Mönchengladbach) throws the ball from the throw-in straight into the penalty area like a corner kick.

18 Isac Lidberg (B. M'gladbach) went on a solo run, but an opponent blocked him and he failed to create a dangerous chance.

16 Hugo Bolin (B. Mönchengladbach) tried to move forward, but the opponent's defender cleared the ball. The ball went out of bounds, and Hoffenheim will throw it in.

15 Linesman Tim Lemperle (Hoffenheim) signaled offside, and the referee confirmed the decision.

13 Hugo Bolin (B. Mönchengladbach) is caught offside.

11 Goal - 0:1! Alexander Prass passes to Bambasé Conté (Hoffenheim), who scores from close range into the bottom right corner, leaving the goalkeeper helpless.

10 Sören Storks blows the whistle and calls a foul on Hugo Bolin (B. Mönchengladbach) for bringing down his opponent.

9 The ball fell to Hugo Bolin (B. M'gladbach) in the center of the penalty area, he shot high, but the defender brilliantly blocked it.

9 Zoren Storks blows the whistle, Robin Hranáč (Hoffenheim) is penalized for a foul.

8 Adam Hložek (Hoffenheim) played a forward pass, but the ball was too heavy.

7 Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach) makes a rough challenge and the referee blows the whistle for a foul.

5 Zento Uno (B. Mönchengladbach) made a very rough challenge, and Sören Storks blew the whistle for a foul.

4 Kevin Diks (B. M'gladbach) is moving freely again after an injury scare.

2 Kevin Diks (B. Mönchengladbach) seems to be struggling after picking up an injury. Hopefully, he can continue playing.

1 Dangerous play by Koki Machida (Hoffenheim). Soren Storks blows his whistle and blows for a foul.

1 The first half of this match is about to begin.

20:31 Hoffenheim gets the match underway.

20:30 Sören Storks has been appointed as the referee for today's match.

20:30 The starting lineups for this match have been announced.