B. Monchengladbach vs Hoffenheim: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Bundesliga: B. Monchengladbach vs Hoffenheim. Kick-off: 18 October, 20:30 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
B. Monchengladbach starting lineup: 1. Nicolas M., 38. Bolin H., 2. Chiarodia F. C., 4. Diks K., 3. Lidberg I., 36. Mohya W., 10. Neuhaus F., 16. Sander P., 29. Scally J., 26. Ullrich L., 47. Uno Z.
B. Monchengladbach substitutes: 33. Batz D., 39. Danfa I. M., 25. Hack R., 14. Hashioka D., 20. Herold D., 22. Konoplya Y., 18. Machino S., 34. Nguefack M., 7. Stoger K.
B. Monchengladbach head coach: Blessin A.
Hoffenheim starting lineup: 1. Baumann O. (captain), 11. Asllani F., 7. Avdullahu L., 20. Conte B., 34. Coufal V., 10. Hlozek A., 2. Hranac R., 19. Lemperle T., 28. Machida K., 22. Prass A., 39. Rots M.
Hoffenheim substitutes: 18. Burger W., 14. Daghim A., 15. Gendrey V., 5. Kabak O., 27. Kramaric A., 47. Lassig V., 32. Lenz C., 9. Moerstedt M., 37. Philipp L.
Hoffenheim head coach: Ilzer C.
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