Playing away in the Round of 32 of the Swiss Cup, Lugano secured a confident and resounding 4-0 victory over lower-league representative Pully.

This match was also of notable interest to Uzbek football fans — young defender and member of the Uzbekistan national team, Behruz Karimov, came on as a second-half substitute to help cement his team's crushing win.

A brace from Marques and the matter settled in the first half

Lugano seized complete control of the pitch from the opening minutes of the match:

Early goal in the 5th minute: As early as the 5th minute of the game, forward Marques opened the scoring to put the visitors ahead — 0:1;

Alioski from the penalty spot: In the 16th minute, Lugano was awarded an 11-meter penalty kick, and Eldin Alioski capitalized on the opportunity to make it 0:2;

First-half stoppage-time point: In the 5th minute of added time given by the referee in the first half, Kelvin found the back of the opponent's net to extend the lead — 0:3;

Brace in the 56th minute: At the start of the second half, in the 56th minute, Marques scored his second goal of the match, celebrating a brace and setting the final score at 0:4.

Behruz Karimov's appearance on the pitch

Once the outcome of the match was definitively decided, the coaching staff rested key players and gave an opportunity to the youth:

Substitution in the 80th minute: In the 80th minute of the game, match hero Marques was replaced by Uzbek defender Behruz Karimov;

Solid performance: During the remaining time, Karimov played in an organized manner in the defensive line, preventing the opponent from scoring a consolation goal and contributing to a clean sheet.

Match details

Swiss Cup. Round of 32

Pully — Lugano 0:4

Goals: Marques (5, 56), Alioski (16 pen), Kelvin (45+5).

Lugano: Ballmoos, Kelvin, Alioski, Kenduchi, Bichsel, Beckham Castro, Pihlström (Ajdin, 57), Marques (Karimov, 80), Moncada (Ajeti, 72), Zanotti (Carbone, 56), Behrens.

The away landslide victory confidently advanced Lugano to the next round of the Round of 16.