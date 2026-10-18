Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+5 With the referee's whistle, the first half comes to an end, and the players head to their dressing rooms.

45+3 Endrick (Real Madrid) tried to reach the rebound inside the box, but fired it over the crossbar. The ball went out of play, and Sevilla will resume with a goal kick.

45+3 Real Madrid take a corner kick.

45+3 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) shoots from inside the box, but the defenders block it in time. Real Madrid played well and won a corner kick.

45+1 Lucien Agoumé (Sevilla) fires a powerful shot towards the left side of the goal, but the goalkeeper makes a brilliant save to deny him.

45 There are 4 minutes of added time left in the match.

44 Real Madrid players are controlling the ball and passing it short to each other. They are waiting for openings in the defense.

41 The ball went out of play. Sevilla will take a corner kick.

41 The cross by Suso (Sevilla) was unsuccessful, the defenders quickly cleared the ball from the penalty area. Sevilla win a corner.

37 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) shoots from inside the box after a brilliant solo run. He precisely places the ball into the bottom left corner, making it 2-0. Odysseas Vlachodimos was helpless in this situation.

34 Half-chance! Endrick (Real Madrid) puts a cross into the box, but Odysseas Vlachodimos comes out to diffuse the attack.

33 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) wins the ball, brilliantly dances past the defenders, but his low shot towards the left post is brilliantly saved by Odisseas Vlachodimos.

30 Goal! Arda Güler (Real Madrid) received the ball and unleashed an unstoppable shot into the top right corner without hesitation.

27 Real Madrid take the free-kick.

27 Youssouf Fofana (Sevilla) commits a very rough challenge, and Mateo Busquets stops play to award a free-kick in favor of Real Madrid.

23 Félix Correia (Sevilla) receives a yellow card for a foul.

23 Match: Real Madrid - Sevilla. Score: 0-0. Commentary: Felix Correia (Sevilla) showed extremely unsportsmanlike behavior.

23 A yellow card in the referee's hand? Yes, indeed! Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid) is booked.

23 Match: Real Madrid - Sevilla. Score: 0-0. Commentary: Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid) commits an unsportsmanlike act.

23 Yan Diomande (Real Madrid) came close to scoring with a shot from inside the box, but it went just past the left post. The ball went out of play, and a goal kick was awarded to Sevilla.

21 Endrick (Real Madrid) gets into a shooting position. He created space for himself and fired a powerful low shot towards the center of the goal. Odysseas Vlachodimos pulls off a brilliant save!

18 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) tries to push forward, but makes a mistake controlling the ball and loses it. It goes out of play, and the Sevilla goalkeeper will restart.

17 The cleared ball fell outside the box to an unmarked Federico Valverde (Real Madrid). He didn't hesitate to shoot at goal, but unfortunately, the ball hit his own teammate.

15 Ruben Vargas (Sevilla) is furious after missing a golden chance from inside the six-yard box. He fired the rebound just inches wide of the left post. The ball went out of play, and Real Madrid will restart with a goal kick.

15 Sevilla take a dangerous free-kick.

15 Jan Diomande (Real Madrid) commits a foul on his opponent, and Mateo Busquets blows the whistle to call it. Sevilla will take the free kick.

12 Real Madrid are showing brilliant team play. They are passing the ball to each other so beautifully. Excellent teamwork.

8 Real Madrid is organizing play with precise passes to create new attacking opportunities.

4 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) takes a shot at goal, but it's way off target, flying a few meters wide of the right post. The ball goes out of play, and the Sevilla goalkeeper will take the goal kick.

3 Sevilla players are passing the ball to each other with short passes.

2 Marc Cucurella (Real Madrid) commits a rough foul. Referee Mateo Busquets watched the situation closely. Advantage given to Sevilla. They will take the free kick.

1 The first half has started.

00:04 Sevilla gets the game started.

00:00 Let's introduce the referee for today's match, he is Mateo Busquets.

00:00 Now we know the starting lineups. You can find them in the match details.