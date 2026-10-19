“Real Madrid” Perfect Performance: Mourinho Explains How Tactical Moves Worked

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“Real Madrid” Perfect Performance: Mourinho Explains How Tactical Moves Worked

Following a 4-1 home victory over Sevilla in the Spanish La Liga, Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho praised his team's performance at the post-match press conference.

Decorated with a brace by Kylian Mbappe and super goals from Arda Guler and Yan Diomande, the match once again proved that the "royal club" is in top form.

"We made three changes and it paid off": The coach's tactics

Speaking in an interview with Madrid Zone, the Real coach touched upon the lineup changes and discipline on the pitch:

  • Pressure from the first minutes: "From the very first minute, we played very well and in an organized manner. The start of the previous round's match against “Roma” did not go the way we wanted;

  • 3 changes in the lineup: To correct this shortcoming, today we made three new changes to the starting lineup, and this tactical decision fully justified itself;

  • True team spirit: In all three matches after the international break, our team demonstrated a worthy and consistent game. Although the match against “Roma” was very difficult, we accomplished the task. Today, everything went excellently. This is a real team!," said the Portuguese specialist.

Ahead are "Leipzig" and "El Clasico": Madrid's busy schedule

The crushing victory over Sevilla leads the Madrid side into the upcoming crucial and decisive matches in high spirits:

  • UEFA Champions League (October 21): On October 21, Jose Mourinho's wards will host the tough German opponent RB Leipzig at their home ground, the Santiago Bernabeu;

  • "El Clasico" (October 25): On October 25, the main clash of the season, which the eyes of the entire world will be fixed on — the uncompromising Barcelona vs Real Madrid derby away against the Catalans — will take place.

The four goals sent into Sevilla's net and the mutual harmony of the attacking trio served as a serious and bold signal from the Madrid grandee to its rival ahead of the upcoming "El Clasico".

Real MadridSevillaJose MourinhoKylian Mbappe
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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