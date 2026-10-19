Mbappe brace, Diomande supergoal: Real Madrid crush Sevilla 4:1

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Mbappe brace, Diomande supergoal: Real Madrid crush Sevilla 4:1

In the 9th round of the Spanish La Liga, Madrid's «Real» club hosted Andalusia's «Sevilla» team at their home ground — the magnificent Santiago Bernabeu stadium. In an exciting match on the evening of October 18, the Madrid side showed complete dominance and secured a confident and crushing 4:1 victory.

The hero of the match was Ivorian winger Diomande, who played on the left wing in place of Vinicius Junior, who was suspended and unable to play — he directly participated in all four goals scored by his team.

Intensity of attacks: Mbappe's two strikes and supergoals

The Madrid club exerted heavy pressure on the opponent's defense from the opening minutes:

  • Supergoal opening the score from Arda Guler: In the 33rd minute of the match, the Turkish talent opened the scoring with a brilliant strike — 1:0;

  • Brace from Kylian Mbappe: Four minutes later, in the 37th minute, Mbappe doubled the lead (2:0). In the second half — in the 63rd minute — the French goalscorer coldly converted a penalty to make it 3:0;

  • Response goal from Bueno: In the 80th minute, substitute Bueno scored Sevilla's only consolation goal — 3:1;

  • Diomande's beautiful exclamation point: In the 82nd minute, Diomande, who showed tireless energy throughout the match, scored a wonderful supergoal to seal the final 4:1 scoreline.

Match protocol

La Liga. Round 9

«Real» — «Sevilla» 4:1

October 18, Santiago Bernabeu.

Goals: Guler (33), Mbappe (37, 63 pen), Diomande (82) — Bueno (80).

Yellow cards: Huijsen (23), Andrade (23), Iglesias (69), Cucurella (73).

  • «Real»: Courtois, Valverde (Militao, 85), Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella, Bellingham (Silva, 70), Tchouameni, Guler (Camavinga, 78), Endrick (Diaz, 70), Diomande, Mbappe (Espi, 85).

  • «Sevilla»: Vlachodimos, Iglesias (Carmona, 72), Castrin, Salas, Suazo, Agoume, Fofana, Vargas (Ejuke, 46), Peque (Bueno, 56), Andrade (Gonzalez, 73), Houri (Stassin, 56).

Standings situation

This victory strengthened the Madrid side's position in the title race:

  • «Real» in 3rd place: Thanks to the 3 points earned, Jose Mourinho's disciples increased their points tally to 21 and rose to 3rd place in the standings;

  • «Sevilla» remained in 6th place: The defeated guests occupy 6th position with 14 points.

Real MadridSevillaMbappeLa Liga
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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