Enzo Maresca reveals details of tense conversation with Donnarumma

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Enzo Maresca reveals details of tense conversation with Donnarumma

Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca announced that he held a private conversation with the team's primary goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, ahead of the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest. Recent blunders by the Italian goalkeeper led to goals for the opposition, sparking sharp criticism from fans and pundits alike.

According to City Xtra, the head coach emphasized the importance of not putting the experienced goalkeeper under excessive mental pressure and assessing the situation objectively.

"The most important thing is not to dwell on mistakes": Maresca's statement

Reflecting on the conversation with his compatriot, the Italian manager shared the following thoughts:

  • Acknowledging mistakes: "I spoke with Donnarumma. However, in some situations, there is no need to overblow the issue, because the players themselves understand very well where they made mistakes and they acknowledge them";

  • Looking forward: "The main task now is not to get stuck on this failure. We need to put it behind us, focus only on the upcoming games, and move forward," said Maresca.

Numbers and statistics: Donnarumma's performance this season

The 27-year-old goalkeeper's statistical performance this season highlights the difficulties in the "Cityzens" defensive line:

  • Matches and goals conceded: He has appeared in a total of 14 matches in all competitions in a City shirt, conceding 20 goals;

  • Clean sheets: The Italian goalkeeper has kept a clean sheet in only 4 of the matches played.

Now, Donnarumma will take the pitch against Nottingham Forest looking to draw the right conclusions from his mistakes and regain the trust of his coach and the fans.

Manchester CityEnzo MarescaGianluigi DonnarummaPremier League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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