Manchester City avoided defeat in their home match against Fulham. Enzo Maresca's side managed a draw in a difficult encounter. Abdukodir Khusanov, who was reported to have an injury, played the full match and was awarded a 6.5 rating by the City Xtra portal.

Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca had stated before the match that the Uzbek defender was injured and his participation was in doubt. Despite this, Khusanov started the match and played the full 90 minutes.

City Xtra, a portal covering the "Citizens," evaluated the players' performances and gave Khusanov a 6.5 rating. Although the publication noted some defensive errors by the Uzbek player, it also specifically highlighted his speed and accurate passing.

Khusanov's performance: speed and accurate passes recognized

According to City Xtra, Khusanov played on the right side of the defense. He faced a lapse in concentration in an episode against opposing forward Muniz. Muniz managed to dribble past him and create a dangerous goal-scoring opportunity.

However, apart from that episode, the Uzbek player acted quite reliably in defense. His speed helped his teammates, and he also delivered accurate passes from various distances that could have set up forwards in dangerous positions in front of the opponent's goal.

As a result, Khusanov's performance was rated 6.5 on a 10-point scale.

How were the Manchester City players rated?

The City Xtra portal rated the performances of the Manchester City players who took part in the match as follows:

Player Rating Gianluigi Donnarumma 6.5 Abdukodir Khusanov 6.5 Ruben Dias 6.5 Marc Guehi 6 Nico O'Reilly 6.5 Ayyoub Bouaddi 6 Elliot Anderson 7 Iliman Ndiaye 5.5 Phil Foden 6 Jeremy Doku 6 Erling Haaland 4 Rayan Cherki 6 Josko Gvardiol 6 Allan 6

Anderson — best, Haaland — lowest rated

According to the portal, the highest rating in the team was given to Elliot Anderson. With 7 points, he was the best-rated player of the match.

Although Anderson could not fully show himself in the first half, he played an important role in City's efforts to change the game after the break. His goal helped level the score.

The lowest rating went to Erling Haaland. The Norwegian forward was limited to 4 points. City Xtra criticized him for failing to capitalize on a situation that could have leveled the score, as well as missing a number of favorable opportunities. The publication also mentioned the episode where his goal was disallowed.

A difficult match for Maresca's students

Judging by the City Xtra ratings, a number of Manchester City players did not perform at the expected level in the first half of the match. After the break, the team became more active and tried to change the score.

For Khusanov, this match was significant because he got full playing time despite doubts about his injury. Although the Uzbek defender made some mistakes, he tried to help his team with his speed and passing.