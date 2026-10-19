Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

La Liga: Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano. Kick-off: 20 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Getafe starting lineup: 13. Soria D., 14. Carvajal D., 2. Djene, 8. Gudelj N., 17. Kiko Femenia, 6. Martin M., 22. Mojica J., 10. Satriano M., 11. Terrats R., 19. Unal E., 26. Valou J.

Getafe head coach: Bordalas Jimenez J.

Rayo Vallecano starting lineup: 25. Audero E., 20. Balliu I., 10. Camello S., 6. Ciss P., 19. de Frutos J., 18. Garcia A., 24. Lejeune F., 8. Lopez U., 7. Palazon I., 17. Pedrosa A., 15. Sadick M.

Rayo Vallecano substitutes: 9. Alemao, 34. Alonso Martin I., 37. Belaid R., 36. Bouare G., 1. Cardenas D., 4. Diaz P., 22. Fernandez P., 3. Kumbulla M., 21. Perez F., 14. Tsitaishvili G., 23. Valentin O., 33. Vertrouwd J.

Rayo Vallecano head coach: San Jose B.

Live report LIVE
4
Ramón Terrats (Getafe) decided to shoot, but his effort was blocked by a defender and posed no danger to the goalkeeper.
3
Martín Satriane (Getafe) jumps highest inside the box and sends the ball well over the crossbar. A very weak shot.
2
Mario Martín (Getafe) shoots from outside the box, but his effort is blocked.
2
The ball went out of play. Getafe will take a corner kick.
1🟨
Kiko Femenía (Getafe) commits a foul, and the referee immediately shows him a yellow card.
1
The referee blows the whistle and the match is underway.
00:04
Rayo Vallecano gets the match underway.
00:00
Today's match will be officiated by referee John Ander González Esteban.
00:00
The starting lineups for this match have been announced.
00:00
Hello and welcome to our live text commentary! We will bring you prompt updates on all the action as it happens. Starting lineups will be announced very soon.
GetafeRayo VallecanoLa Liga
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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