Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
La Liga: Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano. Kick-off: 20 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Getafe starting lineup: 13. Soria D., 14. Carvajal D., 2. Djene, 8. Gudelj N., 17. Kiko Femenia, 6. Martin M., 22. Mojica J., 10. Satriano M., 11. Terrats R., 19. Unal E., 26. Valou J.
Getafe head coach: Bordalas Jimenez J.
Rayo Vallecano starting lineup: 25. Audero E., 20. Balliu I., 10. Camello S., 6. Ciss P., 19. de Frutos J., 18. Garcia A., 24. Lejeune F., 8. Lopez U., 7. Palazon I., 17. Pedrosa A., 15. Sadick M.
Rayo Vallecano substitutes: 9. Alemao, 34. Alonso Martin I., 37. Belaid R., 36. Bouare G., 1. Cardenas D., 4. Diaz P., 22. Fernandez P., 3. Kumbulla M., 21. Perez F., 14. Tsitaishvili G., 23. Valentin O., 33. Vertrouwd J.
Rayo Vallecano head coach: San Jose B.
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