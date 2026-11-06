“Real” and “City” are not in the top three: Who are the main favorites to win the Champions League?

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“Real” and “City” are not in the top three: Who are the main favorites to win the Champions League?

After the conclusion of the 4th round matches in the UEFA Champions League league phase, the list of main favorites for the continent's premier club competition has changed significantly. The world-renowned sports portal Goal has published an updated ranking of the clubs with the highest probability of winning the tournament, based on the teams' current form and results.

According to the analysts, the reigning champion, PSG, has maintained its position and is recognized as the number one favorite for the top prize once again.

Top 15 team list: Leaders and unexpected changes

The top fifteen compiled by Goal analysts looks as follows:

  1. PSG (France) — the absolute top favorite;

  2. Barcelona (Spain);

  3. Arsenal (England);

  4. Bayern Munich (Germany);

  5. Real Madrid (Spain);

  6. Manchester City (England);

  7. Liverpool (England);

  8. Borussia Dortmund (Germany);

  9. Atletico Madrid (Spain);

  10. Como (Italy);

  11. Inter (Italy);

  12. Aston Villa (England);

  13. Manchester United (England);

  14. Sporting (Portugal);

  15. Club Brugge (Belgium).

Sensational aspects of the ranking and the status of the giants

There are several important factors in the updated list that have caught the attention of fans and experts:

  • The rise of Barcelona and Arsenal: The consistent and attacking football displayed by the Catalan and London clubs has moved them ahead of Real Madrid and Manchester City;

  • The decline of the giants: Recent European heavyweights Real Madrid (5th place) and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City (6th place) have fallen out of the top three;

  • Other representatives of the top 20: Outside the top fifteen, Turkey's Galatasaray holds 17th place, while Italy's Roma occupies the 19th position.

UEFA Champions LeagueGoalPSGfootball ranking
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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