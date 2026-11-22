Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini evaluated his team's performance following their big win (5-1) over Parma in the 12th round of the Italian Serie A. Although Donyell Malen scored a poker for the Romans, the experienced specialist emphasized that the final score did not fully reflect the true nature of the match. The Parma vs. Roma match held on November 21 ended in a big victory for the visitors. Donyell Malen became the hero of the match by scoring four goals against the opponent. Mario Hermoso also added his name to the scoreboard. The hosts' only goal was scored by Almqvist. At first glance, the 5-1 result shows Roma's absolute dominance. However, in Gasperini's opinion, the match was much more complicated than expected. "The score does not show how difficult the game was" Gasperini did not hide his satisfaction with the victory. At the same time, he praised the opponent's actions at the beginning of the game and noted that Parma was well-prepared.

"I am very satisfied. When players leave for their national teams and return to the club at the last minute, there is always uncertainty. We had to continue from our previous state. The result of the game does not reflect how difficult the match was. Parma was very eager to win and was in good sporting form. They started the game well, and then the course of the match changed. The game was quite evenly contested, and the score does not show that," the coach said. Indeed, the return of players to the club after national team matches and preparing for a championship game in a short time is a special task for coaches. Gasperini also noted that he expected his team to maintain the consistency shown in previous games. "We have enough willpower to overcome challenges" The Roma coach emphasized that in football, individual skill plays an important role alongside team efforts. In his opinion, the team must constantly work on itself and react correctly even in unexpected situations.