Severe knockout in Tashkent: Furqatbek Yokubov loses to Ramazan Gairbekov (video)

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Severe knockout in Tashkent: Furqatbek Yokubov loses to Ramazan Gairbekov (video)

The "Mangu 5" mixed martial arts (MMA) tournament, eagerly anticipated by fans, has concluded in the capital city of Tashkent. In the main event, which was the most anticipated showdown of the competition, talented Uzbek fighter Furqatbek Yokubov and Russia's representative Ramazan Gairbekov faced off. Scheduled for 5 intense rounds to claim the flyweight division's absolute championship belt, the bout ended earlier and more dramatically than expected.

After two rounds of fierce exchanges, Furqatbek Yokubov was knocked out in the 3rd round as a result of a powerful and precise attack by the Russian fighter. Thanks to this brilliant victory, Ramazan Gairbekov etched his name into promotion history as the Mangu League's very first official flyweight champion.

"Clash in Tashkent, Round 3, and the belt holder": 5 key takeaways from the Mangu 5 finale

The most important official facts and results regarding the tournament's main event:

  • MMA evening in the capital: All bouts of the high-level "Mangu 5" tournament organized in Tashkent have concluded;

  • Main event and championship stake: The bout was held in a 5-round format for the Mangu League's inaugural flyweight championship belt;

  • Premature finish in Round 3: The fight did not go the distance — strikes delivered by Ramazan Gairbekov in the third round decided the outcome of the match;

  • Yokubov's knockout defeat: Despite fierce resistance, our compatriot Furqatbek Yokubov failed to withstand the opponent's pressure and was defeated;

  • Historical inaugural champion: Russia's Ramazan Gairbekov raised the promotion's first championship belt overhead with this victory.

Mangu 5: Technical breakdown of the championship bout

Comparison of the official parameters and result of the Tashkent headline bout:

Indicators and criteria

Furqatbek Yokubov (Uzbekistan)

Ramazan Gairbekov (Russia)

Fight status and weight class

Flyweight championship bout (Mangu 5)

Flyweight championship bout (Mangu 5)

Scheduled duration

5-round official title fight

5-round official title fight

Recorded final result

Defeat by knockout in Round 3

Victory by knockout in Round 3 (KO/TKO)

Venue of the fight

Tashkent city (Home turf and local fans)

Away (Tashkent octagon)

Title earned

Top championship challenger

Historical inaugural champion of the Mangu League

MMA and sports expertise: Why did Round 3 become the turning point of the fight?

Conclusions from mixed martial arts specialists and analysts:

  • "Error in speed and distance control": Choosing the right second and distance is crucial in the flyweight division; although Yokubov acted actively in the initial rounds, he engaged in an open brawl during the third five-minute period and conceded a dangerous blow on the counterattack;

  • Gairbekov's tactical composure: The Russian athlete studied the opponent's strengths during the first two rounds, found a way to break through the defense, and managed to finish the bout ahead of schedule as soon as a favorable opportunity arose;

  • A turning point for Furqatbek: Such a defeat in the battle for the championship belt will serve as a great school of experience; working on Yokubov's striking technique and defensive flaws could ensure his return to the octagon even stronger.

In your opinion, was Furqatbek Yokubov's defeat in the 3rd round caused by fatigue or a tactical error? Can Yokubov secure a rematch and win back the championship belt from Ramazan Gairbekov? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the intense showdown in the Uzbek MMA world with all combat sports fans!

Furqatbek YokubovRamazan GairbekovMangu 5Capital MMA tournament
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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