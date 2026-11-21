A significant event has occurred that will further enhance the international prestige of Uzbek boxing. Mirshohid Tillaboyev, Secretary General of the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation, World Boxing has been elected as Vice-President of the international organization. Representatives from 95 national federations participated in the election, and the Uzbek candidate won with a significant majority of votes.

Mirshohid Tillaboyev elected as Vice-President of World Boxing

The latest congress of the international boxing organization World Boxing was held in Panama. One of the key items on the congress agenda was the election of a candidate for the position of Vice-President of the organization.

Mirshohid Tillaboyev, Secretary General of the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation, who was nominated for this position, surpassed his rivals by a large margin during the voting process. Representatives from 95 national boxing federations participated in the election.