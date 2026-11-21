Uzbek representative joins World Boxing leadership: Tillaboyev elected Vice-President
A significant event has occurred that will further enhance the international prestige of Uzbek boxing. Mirshohid Tillaboyev, Secretary General of the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation, World Boxing has been elected as Vice-President of the international organization. Representatives from 95 national federations participated in the election, and the Uzbek candidate won with a significant majority of votes.
Mirshohid Tillaboyev elected as Vice-President of World Boxing
The latest congress of the international boxing organization World Boxing was held in Panama. One of the key items on the congress agenda was the election of a candidate for the position of Vice-President of the organization.
Mirshohid Tillaboyev, Secretary General of the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation, who was nominated for this position, surpassed his rivals by a large margin during the voting process. Representatives from 95 national boxing federations participated in the election.
As a result, the Uzbek representative joined the leadership of the international boxing organization and was elected as Vice-President of World Boxing.
An important international achievement for Uzbek boxing
The election of Mirshohid Tillaboyev to the World Boxing leadership is not only a high assessment of his personal career and work but also a significant event indicating the further strengthening of Uzbekistan boxing's position in the international sports arena.
The Uzbek boxing school has been achieving high results in the Olympic Games, World and Asian Championships for years. The participation of the country's representatives in the leadership of international boxing organizations can serve to strengthen Uzbekistan's role in cooperation, management, and strategic decision-making processes in the field of sports.
The election of Mirshohid Tillaboyev to the new position is one of the important international achievements for Uzbek boxing and is recognized as a step towards further increasing the country's prestige in the field of boxing.
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