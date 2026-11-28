The future of Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has once again become a central topic in the European transfer market. According to the Spanish publication Defensa Central, the forward is seriously exploring the option of joining Real Madrid.

His father is working on the Real Madrid option, while Barcelona has been pushed to the background

According to sources, Haaland is currently unhappy with certain situations at Manchester City and is therefore prepared to change teams. The player's father, Alf-Inge Haaland, is actively working on the transfer to the "Los Blancos" camp.

Notably, there were previous reports that Erling Haaland himself wished to continue his career at Barcelona. However, according to the latest information, the Madrid option is now becoming the top priority.

Key details surrounding the transfer

Category Details Player and current club Erling Haaland — Manchester City (dissatisfied with certain situations at the club) Main interested club Real Madrid (the priority option) Negotiation initiator The player's father, Alf-Inge Haaland Previous plans Earlier reports suggested the striker had a desire to move to Barcelona Source Defensa Central (Spain)

In your opinion, if Erling Haaland leaves Manchester City, would his playing style fit better at Real Madrid or Barcelona?

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