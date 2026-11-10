4 grand clubs Erling Haaland could choose if Manchester City is expelled from the league

The most sensational trial in the history of English football is entering its decisive phase. Manchester City, found guilty of financial violations by an independent Premier League commission, is currently preparing for the appeals process. The league leadership is determined to conclude this case fully by the end of the current season and implement sanctions immediately.

If the club's appeal is rejected, experts unanimously agree that the chances of the "Citizens" remaining in the Premier League are almost zero. In the event of such a catastrophic scenario, the club's superstars, particularly the team's primary goal machine Erling Haaland, will be forced to leave Manchester — it is impossible to finance such high salaries outside of the top division.

The sensational "Arsenal" option and the Odegaard factor

According to Football Insider, citing sources close to the Haaland family, if City is expelled from the top flight, an unexpected new destination will open up for the Norwegian striker — London's Arsenal.

The "Gunners" are considered one of the few teams capable of affording Haaland's transfer and salary in terms of financial stability. Furthermore, Erling's closest partner and captain of the Norway national team, Martin Odegaard, plays there. Their perfect understanding on the pitch makes the London club a very attractive option.

Contender club Key advantage Transfer probability and obstacles Arsenal (England) Martin Odegaard factor and desire to stay in the EPL Financial power exists, but it is a direct competitor in the EPL Real Madrid (Spain) Ambition for absolute dominance in the Champions League Presence of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius in the attacking line Barcelona (Spain) Guarantee of being the main figure in the center of the attack Club's financial constraints and FFP issues PSG (France) Unlimited financial resources and personal contract Ligue 1 level may not fully match Haaland's ambitions

"If the club is expelled from the elite, the world's most valuable assets like Haaland cannot remain in the lower league. This does not fit not only the player's career but also his global brand status."

European giants in the race: Real, Barcelona, and PSG

If Haaland does not wish to remain in England, three giants on the continent are ready to welcome him. Real Madrid has long expressed interest in the forward, but after Mbappe's arrival, the issue of distributing roles could become complicated. Barcelona is looking for a long-term leader to replace Robert Lewandowski, but the Catalans' financial capabilities are under great scrutiny.

France's PSG is capable of making any offer financially. Currently, all attention is focused on the final decision of the judicial panel at the end of the season. If City loses in court, the European transfer market will experience the biggest upheaval of the last decade.

In your opinion, if City is expelled from the EPL, which club should Haaland choose: stay in the Premier League and move to Arsenal, or head to La Liga? Leave your thoughts in the comments!