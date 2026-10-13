Manchester City's Norwegian goalscorer Erling Haaland plans to continue his career at Catalonia's Barcelona club in the future. According to sensational reports by influential Spanish publication El Nacional, the 26-year-old star forward considers wearing the Blaugrana jersey as his priority goal after leaving the English Premier League.

As it turns out, one of the main factors drawing the Norwegian forward to the Catalan giant is his desire to play on the same pitch with world football's bright talent Lamine Yamal.

The Yamal factor and Haaland's choice

The Norwegian sniper wants to open a new chapter in his career in Spain:

Barcelona — the primary choice: Sources close to Haaland emphasize that the player sees the Catalan option as the most ideal project for his career after Manchester City;

Tandem with Lamine Yamal: The forward is extremely interested in the opportunity to play in the same team with Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal and form a powerful attacking trio;

Competition with Real Madrid: It was previously reported that Madrid's Real club was also showing serious interest in the forward, but it is stated that the player's personal preference leans precisely toward Catalonia.

Barcelona's financial plan and the goalscorer's statistics

The Catalan club is looking for ways to execute this major transfer, which is financially complex:

175 million euro release clause: A buyout clause of 175 million euros is set in the player's current contract, but the Barcelona management is making plans to significantly reduce this amount through negotiations and reach an agreement;

Fearsome productivity: Erling Haaland is proving that he is in top sporting form within Manchester City this season as well — scoring 8 goals in 8 official matches played, showing a 100 percent result.

Haaland, considered the main goal machine of European football, is expected to make the possibility of his move to Barcelona the hottest event of the transfer market in the coming years.