Erling Haaland has chosen where he wants to continue his career

·61·Sport
Erling Haaland has chosen where he wants to continue his career

Manchester City's Norwegian goalscorer Erling Haaland plans to continue his career at Catalonia's Barcelona club in the future. According to sensational reports by influential Spanish publication El Nacional, the 26-year-old star forward considers wearing the Blaugrana jersey as his priority goal after leaving the English Premier League.

As it turns out, one of the main factors drawing the Norwegian forward to the Catalan giant is his desire to play on the same pitch with world football's bright talent Lamine Yamal.

The Yamal factor and Haaland's choice

The Norwegian sniper wants to open a new chapter in his career in Spain:

  • Barcelona — the primary choice: Sources close to Haaland emphasize that the player sees the Catalan option as the most ideal project for his career after Manchester City;

  • Tandem with Lamine Yamal: The forward is extremely interested in the opportunity to play in the same team with Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal and form a powerful attacking trio;

  • Competition with Real Madrid: It was previously reported that Madrid's Real club was also showing serious interest in the forward, but it is stated that the player's personal preference leans precisely toward Catalonia.

Barcelona's financial plan and the goalscorer's statistics

The Catalan club is looking for ways to execute this major transfer, which is financially complex:

  • 175 million euro release clause: A buyout clause of 175 million euros is set in the player's current contract, but the Barcelona management is making plans to significantly reduce this amount through negotiations and reach an agreement;

  • Fearsome productivity: Erling Haaland is proving that he is in top sporting form within Manchester City this season as well — scoring 8 goals in 8 official matches played, showing a 100 percent result.

Haaland, considered the main goal machine of European football, is expected to make the possibility of his move to Barcelona the hottest event of the transfer market in the coming years.

Erling HaalandBarcelonaManchester CityLamine Yamal
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Laporta acknowledges Lamine Yamal as main contender for the "Ballon d'Or"Laporta acknowledges Lamine Yamal as main contender for the "Ballon d'Or"Yesterday 18:17The Future of Erling Haaland: Can Spanish Giants Lure HimThe Future of Erling Haaland: Can Spanish Giants Lure Him2 September 12:37Erling Haaland's departure from Manchester City is inevitableErling Haaland's departure from Manchester City is inevitable25 August 16:50Rumors about Erling Haaland's move to Barcelona under discussionRumors about Erling Haaland's move to Barcelona under discussion25 August 12:13Lamine Yamal: My youth might hinder me from winning the Ballon d'OrLamine Yamal: My youth might hinder me from winning the Ballon d'Or3 October 01:40Details of secret conversation between Erling Haaland and Norway coach revealedDetails of secret conversation between Erling Haaland and Norway coach revealed5 October 12:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov