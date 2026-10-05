Plan to resolve the controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo announced in Portugal

Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) President Pedro Proença has finally officially commented on the disagreement that arose between Portugal national team head coach Jorge Jesus and legendary captain Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as the commotion surrounding the star striker's departure from the team camp.

The head of the federation assessed the situation as a normal working process and misunderstanding within football, putting forward a sharp and clear position regarding Ronaldo's place, respect, and future in the national team.

"The President does not interfere in the coach's work, but Ronaldo is a brand"

Pedro Proença stated that he has no intention of directly interfering in the relationship between the coach and the player, and particularly emphasized Cristiano's status:

"I will not make any special extra comments on this matter. Because this is a normal working communication that constantly happens between a coach and players. This is the coach's personal workspace, the Federation President does not interfere in such internal matters. However, we must not forget: Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player of all time. He dedicated over a quarter of a century of his life to Portuguese football. He is the greatest symbol of Portuguese national identity. We are obliged to show him fitting and high respect."

Why is Ronaldo constantly called up to the national team?

The Federation President emphasized that Cristiano's place in the team is not just a name or past services, but is based on clear sports criteria:

Sports results are primary: "He is called up to the national team solely and exclusively because of his achievements in sports, and no one can deny this. As long as he is physically ready, he will always remain a part of this team. Cristiano knows this very well himself";

Dedication: Proença noted that the striker could have ended his career right after the World Cup, but chose to stay in the national team due to his infinite love for the national jersey;

Team solidarity: The players who participated in the press conference clearly demonstrated that there is a strong and inseparable bond with the captain.

How will the problem be solved? A tripartite meeting

Since four important official matches have been left behind with victories and sports tasks have been successfully accomplished, the time has come to view the situation with a cold head: