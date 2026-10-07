Ronaldo spoke about his readiness for potential punishment and the condition for wearing the Portugal jersey again

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out once again about the events that led him to leave the Portugal national team's recent training camp. According to him, the main reason for the decision was another broken promise made to him and a serious blow to his trust in the head coach.

Ronaldo noted that to remain in the national team, he needed to feel like a necessary person. However, when the situation took a different turn, he decided to pack his bags and leave the camp.

"Without waiting for another promise made to me to be broken, I decided to leave the camp. For me, truth has always been the most important thing in human relationships."

Ronaldo was given another choice

According to Ronaldo, on the morning of the press conference, he spoke with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation and the head coach.

He asked both of them to state openly if they no longer wanted him in the national team.

"I told them once again: if they don't want to see me in the team, they need to say it openly. For me, sincerity alone would have been enough."

Ronaldo emphasized that he was ready to accept such a decision as well. He even promised to help organize a proper farewell with the national team.

However, according to him, the federation president and the head coach unanimously stated that his place in the national team still existed.

"They unanimously answered 'no'. Meaning, they told me that my place is in the national team."

"I have never interfered with the coach's decisions"

Ronaldo specifically stressed that throughout his career, he has never interfered with the tactical and technical decisions of head coaches.

According to him, whatever role is assigned to him in the national team, he is ready to accept and respect the decision.