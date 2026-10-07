Ronaldo spoke about his readiness for potential punishment and the condition for wearing the Portugal jersey again
Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out once again about the events that led him to leave the Portugal national team's recent training camp. According to him, the main reason for the decision was another broken promise made to him and a serious blow to his trust in the head coach.
Ronaldo noted that to remain in the national team, he needed to feel like a necessary person. However, when the situation took a different turn, he decided to pack his bags and leave the camp.
"Without waiting for another promise made to me to be broken, I decided to leave the camp. For me, truth has always been the most important thing in human relationships."
Ronaldo was given another choice
According to Ronaldo, on the morning of the press conference, he spoke with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation and the head coach.
He asked both of them to state openly if they no longer wanted him in the national team.
"I told them once again: if they don't want to see me in the team, they need to say it openly. For me, sincerity alone would have been enough."
Ronaldo emphasized that he was ready to accept such a decision as well. He even promised to help organize a proper farewell with the national team.
However, according to him, the federation president and the head coach unanimously stated that his place in the national team still existed.
"They unanimously answered 'no'. Meaning, they told me that my place is in the national team."
"I have never interfered with the coach's decisions"
Ronaldo specifically stressed that throughout his career, he has never interfered with the tactical and technical decisions of head coaches.
According to him, whatever role is assigned to him in the national team, he is ready to accept and respect the decision.
"During my nearly 25-year career, I have never once interfered with the technical or tactical decisions of a head coach or national team manager."
"Whatever I am asked to do, whether good or bad, I accept it. I respect the decisions."
However, there is one line for Ronaldo — a given word.
"But if the promise made to me is broken, I no longer feel like a necessary person in this team."
Ronaldo also apologized to his teammates
The national team captain admitted that he should apologize to his teammates for leaving the training camp.
He stated that even though trust in the coach's words had been seriously compromised, he should not have abandoned the camp.
"I should not have left the camp. The full responsibility for this rests on me."
Ronaldo once again apologized to the people of Portugal as well. However, he stressed that keeping one's word is of utmost importance to him.
"From that moment on, I felt that staying could only bring harm to the team."
"If I am not needed, I will pack my bags and leave"
Ronaldo also expressed a firm stance regarding his future in the national team.
He said that if he does not feel he is bringing value to the team, he will not hesitate to make a decision.
"That is why, as I said before, if I feel I am no longer useful to the team, I know what to do: I will pack my bags and leave."
However, he does not believe that this decision should go unpunished.
Ronaldo openly admitted that the Portuguese Football Federation should establish an appropriate punishment for his actions.
"The disciplinary measure for this action of mine must be determined by the Portuguese Football Federation. I understand that there should be no mitigating circumstances in the punishment."
He even evaluated his captaincy status not as a mitigating factor, but rather as an aggravating one.
"I am not an ordinary player — I am the captain of the national team. Therefore, in this situation, that is an aggravating factor for me."
Ronaldo: "The rules are the same for everyone"
The Portuguese star said his many years of experience have taught him one thing: no one is above the rules in football.
"I have already apologized, but I know very well that every action must have consequences."
In Ronaldo's view, no matter how big a name someone has in football, everyone must follow the established rules.
"No matter who you are, the rules are the same for everyone."
Ronaldo's response to talk about a farewell
Recently, a lot of rumors have circulated about the end of Ronaldo's career in the Portuguese national team and the organization of a proper farewell match for him.
Ronaldo himself gave a clear answer to this matter.
"I promise all my fans, especially all Portuguese people: we will have one or more farewell matches. There is still time for that."
Thus, from his words, it can be understood that the issue of parting ways with the national team has not reached its final conclusion just yet.
Ronaldo also did not hide his intention to take to the field wearing the Portugal national team jersey again.
He even stayed with the team on the day he received news of his father's death
To explain his position, Ronaldo cited one of the hardest days of his life as an example.
He recalled that he was at the national team training camp when he received the news of his father's passing. Despite this, he decided to stay with the team until the end of the match that was scheduled for the next day.
"Yet when I think about the team, I think first and foremost about competition and victory. I thought about exactly that on the day I was informed of my father's death."
Ronaldo connected this decision with his responsibility to the country and the national team.
"At that time, I was at the national team camp and decided to stay with the team until the conclusion of the match taking place the next day."
Ronaldo is ready to return to Portugal again
Nevertheless, Cristiano Ronaldo has not closed the door on the national team.
He stated that if his physical condition is good, he plays regularly for his club, scores goals, and serves out his potential disqualification, he will be ready to accept a call-up to the Portugal national team once again.
"I will be ready to accept a call-up to the national team just like before."
This statement highlights the most important point in Ronaldo's current stance: he does not intend to completely give up on the Portugal national team.
On the contrary, he wants to step onto the pitch for the team again and fight for victories.
"This is the purest form of truth"
As seen from Ronaldo's statement, the decision to leave the training camp was not a simple emotional reaction for him. He links this decision to trust, a broken promise, and his place in the team.
He admitted his mistake, apologized to his teammates and the people of Portugal, and expressed readiness for punishment. At the same time, he clearly stated that he is not closing the door on the national team.
Most importantly, Ronaldo once again emphasized what he considers fundamental in this situation:
"I will step onto the pitch for the Portuguese national team again and fight to win. Believe me, this is the purest form of truth."
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