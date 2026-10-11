FPF head Pedro Proença puts an end to the Cristiano Ronaldo saga

·4·Sport
FPF head Pedro Proença puts an end to the Cristiano Ronaldo saga

The sensational disciplinary controversy surrounding the Portugal national team and its captain Cristiano Ronaldo has taken an unexpected positive turn. Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) President Pedro Proença made an official statement announcing that the 41-year-old legendary forward is soon expected to return to the national team squad.

The federation head emphasized that despite previous misunderstandings and reports of a potential suspension, the entire team and coaching staff have reached a unanimous decision to see the star player back in action.

Pedro Proença's statement: «We all want him to return»

The FPF president revealed the shared stance of the federation, the coach, and the players on this matter:

  • Solidarity and common desire: «The federation, the head coach, and all his teammates are of one mind: we want Cristiano to return. He is the greatest footballer of all time», — Proença said;

  • November international break: The federation head expressed hope that Ronaldo will not keep everyone waiting long and will return to the squad as early as the upcoming national team training camp in November of this year;

  • Cristiano's personal wish: Proença added that the player himself sincerely wishes to continue defending the honor of his homeland and wearing the national team jersey.

Ahead lie Denmark and Wales: Plans for Jorge Jesus's team

This decision has become a crucial turning point for Ronaldo, who was recently reported to have disciplinary proceedings opened against him and faced the threat of disqualification for arbitrarily leaving the national team camp:

  • Decisive matches in November: The Portugal national team, led by experienced specialist Jorge Jesus, faces serious clashes in November against the national teams of Denmark and Wales within the framework of European Nations League matches;

  • The captain's leadership: Pedro Proença and the coaching staff are confident that the experience, winning mentality, and leadership skills of the 41-year-old goalscorer will be a decisive factor for the Portuguese in the upcoming encounters.

Thus, the tension surrounding the national team has been defused, and it appears the triumphant journey of the world football legend in the Portugal jersey will continue.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugal national teamPedro ProençaPortuguese Football Federation
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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