Portuguese Football Federation issues official statement regarding Cristiano Ronaldo

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Portuguese Football Federation issues official statement regarding Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese Football Federation is preparing to organize a grand farewell event for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has concluded his invaluable 23-year career with the national team. The national team's press service released an official statement regarding this.

The Federation is firmly committed to ensuring that the departure of the world football legend and the greatest captain in the country's history does not go unmarked, intending to show him the highest respect and honor on behalf of the entire nation.

"His great service deserves worthy tribute": Federation statement

The official message from the national team's press service clarified the purpose and significance of the ceremony:

  • Worthy tribute: "Our Federation does not want his departure to pass without proper recognition. We are firmly committed to organizing and holding an event that appropriately honors the great career of Cristiano Ronaldo";

  • Meeting of the nation and the legend: "At this ceremony, fans and our entire country will have the opportunity to once again express gratitude and bid farewell to the player who gave us so much and made our honor known to the world."

Ceremony format: Will there be a farewell match?

The exact nature of the planned ceremony is currently under discussion:

  • Expected formats: Whether the event will take the form of a special farewell match featuring the Portuguese national team or a grand show-concert in a massive stadium will be clarified in the coming days;

  • Last chance for fans: Regardless of the chosen format, the ceremony will allow millions of fans to applaud their hero one last time under the national team's colors.

23 years of glorious history in numbers

The 41-year-old striker's international record stands as an unprecedented peak in football history:

  • 2003 debut: Ronaldo's first match in a Portugal jersey began back in August 2003 and spanned over 23 years;

  • World record: The striker appeared in a total of 234 matches for the national team and scored 146 goals — an absolute world record of all time;

  • Trophies won: As captain, he led Portugal to become Euro 2016 champions and won the UEFA Nations League title twice.

The exact date and details of this ceremony dedicated to Cristiano Ronaldo are expected to be officially announced soon.

Cristiano RonaldoPortuguese Football FederationPortugal national football team
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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