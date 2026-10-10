Urgent disciplinary case opened against Ronaldo, faces 6-month disqualification threat

·45·Sport
Urgent disciplinary case opened against Ronaldo, faces 6-month disqualification threat

Events surrounding the Portugal national football team have reached a peak point of tension. The Portuguese Football Federation (PFF) has officially initiated disciplinary proceedings against the team captain and legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo and temporarily suspended him from the national team.

According to a statement by the PFF Disciplinary Committee published by the country's influential publication A Bola, the ongoing investigation into the player's actions has been officially granted urgent (emergency) status.

PFF Statement: Materials will remain confidential until the investigation concludes

The federation's disciplinary body explained the details of the strict measures adopted as follows:

  • Two-stage suspension: Prior to the initiation of proceedings, the star player had already been automatically suspended from the national team. Now, an additional non-automatic temporary suspension measure has been applied against him;

  • Case given urgent status: On October 10, 2026, all collected materials were handed over to the PFF Disciplinary Investigation Committee;

  • Prohibition on information dissemination: According to the federation's regulations, public disclosure of the investigation works and evidence is strictly prohibited until the disciplinary committee fully concludes the investigation.

How did the conflict start and what punishment awaits Ronaldo?

The root causes of this conflict, which has shaken the global football community, trace back to internal disagreements within the national team camp:

  • Unauthorized departure: Earlier, reports circulated that Ronaldo had arbitrarily left the national team training camp due to disagreements with the head coach or staff;

  • Risk of suspension up to 6 months: According to the official PFF regulations, if the disciplinary violation is fully confirmed, the 41-year-old forward could face up to a 6-month disqualification and a financial fine of up to 1,000 euros;

  • Final decision awaited: Currently, these measures are viewed as potential penalties. Whether the player will have the opportunity to return to the national team or remain under a long-term ban will be clarified after the committee's final conclusion.

How the goalscorer, who recently celebrated the 980th goal of his career while playing for Al-Nassr, will navigate this unpleasant disciplinary test in his homeland remains at the center of attention for sports publications.

Cristiano RonaldoPortuguese Football FederationPFF disciplinary investigationA Bola
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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