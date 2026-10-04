Horror in Zagreb: England scores 7 unanswered goals against Croatia's goal!

A truly sensational and historic scoreline was recorded in the 3rd matchday of the UEFA Nations League. Visiting the Croatia national team away, the England national team crushed their opponent 7:0, securing one of the biggest victories in the tournament's history.

Led by Luka Modric, the Croats at home proved helpless against the fierce attacks of the English.

Braces from Harry Kane and Saka, a landslide scoreboard

From the opening minutes, the match was completely dominated by England:

8th and 53rd minutes: Captain Harry Kane opened the scoring and sealed his brace in the second half.

21st and 39th minutes: Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon shocked the opponent's defense to extend the lead.

45th and 68th minutes: Bukayo Saka capped off his active performance on the flanks with two fantastic goals.

87th minute: Substitute Morgan Rogers put the final nail in the coffin — 0:7!

Although the Croatia national team coaching staff made three substitutions at the start of the second half, they failed to change the course of the game.

Standings situation

This victory was of great importance for the English in the group stage:

England are in 2nd place in the group with 6 points on goal difference.

Spain are also the group leaders with 6 points.

Croatia remained in 3rd place with 3 points.

Czech Republic have not yet gathered a single point.

Nations League. Matchday 3

Croatia – England 0:7

Goals: Kane (8, 53), Bellingham (21), Gordon (39), Saka (45, 68), Rogers (87).